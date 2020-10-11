The stage is almost bare, large blank canvases invade the ground, stand feverishly, charged with tension. So black and white oppose the color that will come. Such is the universe imagined for Nicolas de Staël, the fury to paint, a new show designed by Bruno Abraham-Kremer and Corine Juresco. Which do not have the ambition of a simple tribute to the painter who, on a banal evening of March 16, 1955, ended his life, at the age of 41, by jumping into the void from the terrace of his studio in Antibes. But it is more a question of talking about painting in the theater, of representing it without showing it entirely, of evoking it without speaking. Through the bubbling and passionate life of a man. Fragmentary projections are there to support the point, or more precisely to better try to unravel the mystery.

“I know that my life will be a continual journey on an uncertain sea …” Nicolas de Staël

“This show was born out of a shock when I discovered Nicolas de Staël’s correspondence: a real creative journal, in which the painter’s work and life are woven together, since his years of training,” explain the two adapters. To which Staël can answer: “My painting I know what it is under its appearances, its violence, its perpetual games of force, it is a fragile thing in the sense of the good, the sublime, it is fragile as it is. ‘love. To give flesh to this thought, Bruno Abraham-Kremer relies on this newspaper, delivering fragments of exchanges in particular with René Char, the two men, over time, having become very close. “Your painting smells like a bouquet of hot stars,” the poet wrote to him for example. It is through such notes that the portrait of the painter is painted. In 1951, Char asked him to illustrate Poems.

During the war his “decadent” painting defied the occupier

The actor and musician Hubertus Biermann, who makes his double bass roar, lends a strong voice to the story, just like Jean-Baptiste Favory who, from a corner of the stage, too, modulates his electronic compositions, the whole producing the continuous thread of sequences. At first, Staël was just an unknown young abstract painter, puffing like so many others more like a rabid cow than reason. The first sales improve the ordinary. During the war, he became a friend of Georges Braque, and participated in exhibitions challenging the occupier who hardly tasted this “decadent” painting.

Notoriety is gaining ground, Nicolas de Staël is exhausted at work. In 1952 alone, he produced more than 240 paintings. Recognized as one of the major visual artists of the twentieth century, Staël went through total abstraction, to return to a form of figuration welcoming in his imagination once again luminously magical landscapes. Before suddenly choosing final silence. His “Fury of painting” still vibrates, dazzling, on the stage.