He became an actor by choosing a family of heart. His name is associated with the shows of the author and director Didier-Georges Gabily, who died in 1996, and, for twenty-two years, with those of Jean-François Sivadier, with whom he played Shakespeare, Molière, Brecht , Büchner and Ibsen. Nicolas Bouchaud likes bands, collectives and populated sets. For ten years, between two river tours, this rigorous reader has revealed an introspective face with only people on stage: the law of the walker, from the writings of film critic Serge Daney, An ideal job, inspired by the book by John Berger and Jean Mohr, the Meridian, by Paul Celan and My ancient islands, by Thomas Bernhard. Thirty years after his debut in the theater, appears Save the moment , a collection of short texts from which emerge questions on the game, on a practice that is being developed with a permanent concern for research, transmission and the public.

The importance of time which allows actors to flourish

“I wondered what could make the act of playing a particular, even singular, approach. The first particularity undoubtedly resides in the choice of a profession that one exercises out of love ” he writes. In a friendly preface, Véronique Timsit, an accomplice of always met in hypokhâgne, remembers a big guy with a broken nose wearing an eternal jacket “The color of Gaston Lagaffe’s sweater”, always with a book in my pocket. Son of the actors Jean Bouchaud and Danièle Girard, committed to theatrical decentralization, he could have taken paths already traced. Unsuccessful in the competitions of the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art and the School of the National Theater of Strasbourg, he quickly had the intuition that he had to look for another way of doing theater, say no to the dominant naturalist game and immerse himself in the lab.

It all started in Le Mans, in a former garage where he rehearsed with the group T’chan’G, founded by Gabily, Zinc coffins. A break-in test, based on the book by Belarusian writer Svetlana Aleksievich. Two years spent working and playing followed Time game, a unique adventure of which we can measure, on reading the pages he devotes to it, what it may have had as a founder: the theater as a realized utopia, openness to others and the availability of the body crossed by the text, the importance of time which allows actors to flourish.

Save the moment is not a book of memories. The shows, the meetings, the moments of the life of the tour are called for what they say about the concrete state of the game, even in hollow. It’s the joy to watch the spectators almost asleep, at half past six in the morning, after a night spent playing Henry IV, of Shakespeare, in the Celestine cloister, in Avignon. It’s a full silence shared with Norah Krief in King Lear. VS’is the epiphany that occurred during the rehearsals of the Life of Galilee, after a breathless race with an injured foot that traces a red circle on a fresh butter-colored plate: “To feel, this moment, that the theater, because it is an assembly of heterogeneous elements, is an invitation to stay constantly on the breach, to maintain its waking state. “ As he did on stage in An ideal profession, he gives himself up with rare honesty, admits flaws and black holes: the icy welcome of the Midday sharing to Boulbon’s career, at the opening of the Festival d’Avignon, the depression that nailed him to his sofa during the performances of King Lear, his difficulties in learning and in saying the monologue of Borges + Goya, by Rodrigo Garcia.

Nicolas Bouchaud has spent his entire career in public theater, “A porous ‘public service theater’, permeable to the events that disturb our society”. It is not an empty word. Grandson of a captain, member of the Communist Party, he knows, as Véronique Timsit again notes, the importance of ” common “. On stage, this generous actor has a very singular way of including the spectator to share the most demanding texts, of waving and making the connection. “The poem is a bottle in the sea. Or even a handshake”, he writes in the last chapter of Save the moment, a book that thinks and makes people think.