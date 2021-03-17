Theater New Executive Director for the Baltic Circle Theater Festival

Celebrating its twentieth birthday last year, the Baltic Circle Festival was born out of a desire to open doors to theater in other Baltic countries.

Baltic Circle has been elected Executive Director of the Theater Festival Asta Sharp.

“Asta Teräväinen’s deep understanding of the diverse field of art and her bold views on its possibilities, her communication thinking and extensive experience in the international context are seen as valuable for the Baltic Circle Festival,” says the Chairman of the Board of Q-teatteri ry. Annukka Pykäläinen in the bulletin.

The board of Q-teatteri ry appointed Teräväinen to the position as of March 2021 and he has already started the artistic director of the festival. Hanna Parryn as a working couple. Teräväinen took over from Emma, ​​a communications designer at the Museum of Modern Art in Espoo.

“It is a pleasure to join the truly competent and visionary festival team as well as the vast international community to which the Baltic Circle Festival belongs. As Executive Director, I want to create continuity and develop the work that is already being done at the festival for sustainable and equal operating models, ”Teräväinen says in the press release.

From 2015 served as Executive Director Hanna Nyman continues to work at Q Theater.

“With her professionalism and dedication, Hanna Nyman has made it possible to develop the festival’s structure and artistic goals, content and values ​​on a long-term basis. With the support of his vision, the festival has been renewed, ”the press release praises.

The Baltic Circle was founded in 2000 and, as the name of the festival suggests, the idea was to open the doors to a theater in the Baltic Sea region. Within Q-theater, it was felt important to get to know the authors of the same generation and similar groups.

The next festival will be held in November 2021.