Theater | Mikko Kouki realized his dreams at work, while his dream home became a mental and financial torment

Turku City Theatre’s artistic director, actor-director Mikko Kouki is now experimenting with how he goes about making an opera. The successful opera The Red Line is a dark story about poverty and hope.

Black thick beard, black bushy hair, black-rimmed glasses and black clothes. Memorable hallmarks, including the actor-director Mikko Koukin, 55, already recognizes from afar. Kouki digs out the keys, opens the door and leads his guest into the house, the corners of which he knows as well as his own home.

