Julie doesn’t like spiders. She is afraid of these silent critters that creep everywhere, even in memories. Julie is 8 years old. Louise says her mom was a spider. That these beasts are not dangerous, that they can even be intelligent. She has represented giant models, named Mom, that can be seen for example in Ottawa, in front of the Museum of Fine Arts of Canada, or at the Guggenheim in Bilbao, Spain. Louise is almost a hundred years old. It’s a “Artist”, she says, who practices sculpture, engraving and painting, realizes large format installations. Louise does not like children. Such is the framework of this play written by the English playwright Mike Kenny, directed by Simon Delattre.

The Spider Clock was to be created last November in Rochefort. The pandemic decided otherwise. And it is only in January, after the holidays, that the Rodéo company was able to present it, at the Marcel-Carné space in Saint-Michel-sur-Orge (Essonne), in front of a few professionals and in compliance with health instructions. strict. It is in this pretty room that in early March the play should finally meet its audience, before a tour (1). Associate artist of this Marcel-Carné space, Simon Delattre has also just joined the Nef team in Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis), a “Utopian factory” where the puppet has its place.

The main characters are puppets manipulated by puppeteers

Puppets that weave their web well in this Praise, the two main characters of Julie and Louise being puppets handled by three puppeteers, Maloue Fourdrinier, Sarah Vermande and Simon Moers. Which do not have an appointed character, the old lady and the girl passing from hand to hand, according to the wishes of each one, in truth according to the staging of Simon Delattre. A great idea. “When it was a question of choosing an artist figure, we said to ourselves, with Mike Kenny, that it would be essential to represent a woman, as their place in the history of art is so tiny”, underlines the latter.

The initial idea was to give voice to the character of Louise Bourgeois (born in France, naturalized American, and died in May 2010 in New York, at the age of 98), with a mirror effect between the two characters, which would in fact have been the same at both ends of life. The principle finally retained of a meeting makes it possible to introduce without doubt more subtleties. All the more so since from the start the desire to create “An intergenerational show”. And it is successful. Because not only the thread of the artist’s life unfolds, but that of transmission as well.

The old woman, confronted with the vagaries of old age, speaks of dependence, of caregivers and at the same time of independence, of freedom. The little girl reminds him that children don’t like adults who make kids, nor those who without authority will never be models. With small touches, Louise Bourgeois, without giving a lesson to anyone for a single moment, defends her constant themes, feminism, the right to art, everyone’s freedom, respect… On the set, they are finally five, without making any distinction, once again the magic worked. Proof that spiders can tickle memory.