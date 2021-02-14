As in a frozen thriller. A bit British too, summoning laughter and absurdity, because the director, Didier Girauldon, worked for several years across the Channel and brought back some influences.

A man about whom we first know nothing (played by Guillaume Clausse) enters an apartment, symbolized on the stage by two sections of modular walls and two doors as brown as they are banal. A few moments later, a second individual (Jocelyn Lagarrigue) made his entry. And both show the same astonishment, each claiming to live in this home.

Vincent Farasse takes control of poor housing

A rehearsal was presented to a group of professionals, when the play should have premiered in December. The Jabberwock company, like the entire profession, hopes for better days. Knowing, alas, that the theme of the show will remain a hot topic for a long time, even in the heart of winters. Because Vincent Farasse (whose text is published by Actes Sud-Papiers) grabs head-on the issue of housing, or more precisely poor housing. Without offering a documentary theater, although the point is documented. It all started for him with a visit to an Emmaus shelter. He explains that he then discovered, and the trend is constantly increasing, that people with a job and therefore a salary, generally admittedly quite low, and sometimes not really declared, no longer manage to find housing.

Nothing new since the Second Empire

Eddy, the first of the two protagonists, is one of them. He had to abandon his small studio when the owner wanted to increase the rent. It is not entirely by chance that he finds himself in this coquettish and polished co-ownership, but, suspense … It is also in the light of the 24th edition of the annual report on “The state of poor housing in France” than In the walls was born. 2019 report which highlights that “Nearly 15 million people are affected (…) by the housing crisis”, including 4 million in precarious housing or even homeless. A not very new situation, also specifies Vincent Farasse, who notes that, already, under the Second Empire (1852-1870), “Period of unbridled capitalism against a backdrop of real estate speculation, we kept cutting wages while rents kept increasing, many workers found themselves forced to sleep in the street or in barracks”.

A century and a half later, the same causes produce the same effects, and capitalism, which has become shareholder and globalized, still flows only in the direction of the owners. One of the two characters, moreover, at its lowest level is one of them. This will lead him, even if the finale is not the best moment of the play, to turn into a criminal, in order to save his purse.