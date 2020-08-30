Sarah (Oriane Blin) and Thomas (Boris Khalvadjian) form an ordinary couple: first inflamed by life together then no longer supporting each other, they end up separating. In front of the audience, they tell their romance in snippets of memories. One episode after another, the two protagonists go back and forth in time to piece together their story and understand how they came to tear each other apart. Orders is the first play by Yamina Hadjaoui (1). She proposes to re-explore a recurring motif in the theater, the couple, and to question its meaning. The stripped back decor (three chairs and a cushion) serves as a support for exposing two people. All thanks to simple language, in scenes interspersed with surprisingly banal sentences, as if they had already been heard a thousand times. To strengthen the human dimension, the story is shown through the subjective eyes of the characters. Their thoughts serve as a common thread for the story. Sometimes inconsistent, changeable and capricious, the reflections spoken aloud are those of a man and a woman torn between irrational needs, intimate desires and social obligations.

The disorders take place both within the couple, in the interaction between the two protagonists, but also in their hearts. Framed by social norms and by the orders they are subjected to, Thomas and Sarah must write their story with what they think they know about conjugality: marriage, children, monogamy and the salary which can be counted in several thousand d ‘euros. No matter if it does not suit either, the bourgeois model is the only promise of marital happiness. The derision completes a little more deconstructing the image of the couple’s Épinal. Scattered in a few touches of humor, it hits where you least expect it and reveals disappointments. Regularly, the duo shows bad faith to protect themselves and put the blame on the other. The disputes, at first glance full of stakes, take on a derisory dimension as they go. They quickly become a pretext for one of the protagonists to exercise his power over the other by demeaning him.

The piece, dense in dialogue, plays for an hour with the tension of the couple. Like Ingmar Bergman in Scenes of married life, Yamina Hadjaoui takes the party to show the banal daily life of two people. Sudden surges of anger, tender complicity, implicit annoyances… the viewer follows the characters’ emotions at the same rate as their impulses, without knowing what to expect from one scene to another. The tension does not increase, it is as fickle and messy as the moods of the protagonists. The irregular rhythm makes the violence of the arguments explicit because surprising. The scene becomes the ring of a mental boxing fight between two injured egos, who try at all costs to agree, without really knowing why.