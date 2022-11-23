Theater | Lauri Maijala to lead the Lahti theater: Attracts the “capital city bubble” to Lahti as well

The director of Lahti City Theater is elected for five years at a time.

Theater directordirector of the Kom Theater Lauri Maijala has been chosen as the new director of Lahti City Theatre. He will start in the position at the beginning of 2024.

Lahti’s welfare and leisure board decided on the issue at its meeting on Wednesday, according to the proposal of the selection working group.

Maijala has been the director of the Kom theater since 2021. Previously, he had worked as the director and second artistic director of the theater in 2014–2018.

In between Kom-pesti, Maijala was the director of the Helsinki City Theater in 2018–2020.

Current director of Lahti City Theatre Ilkka Laasonen will continue his directorship until the end of 2023. The theater director is elected for five years at a time.

Maijala says that the Kom theater has turned into his beloved home port over the years. Still, the change fascinated me.

“Perhaps it’s because of my age – I turned 36 this year and I’ll be directing my 37th in the spring – that I’ve started to think that the only thing permanent is change.”

In addition, two years at the Helsinki City Theater left me with the desire to work with the resources of a big theater again, says Maijala.

“Although a small group theater has its own undeniable finesse, such a large municipal theater with its giant stages and stage towers: yes, it’s fascinating even as a director to have such resources under your belt.”

Maijala emphasizes that Lahti can with good reason be called a theater city even in its current form – but he still wants to raise the level.

“Ilkka Laasonen has done such a good job that the theater has all the possibilities, room for artistic growth upwards.”

Lahti is only an hour away from Helsinki, but mentally the distance is longer.

“In order to become a theater city that competes with, say, Turku and Tampere, yes, it also requires that we make solutions in the theater that also fascinate this bubble of ours, which is very concentrated in the capital city. That people would come to us to make their hits.”

Lahten On the other hand, Maijala hopes to incite the permanent staff of the city theater to “such artistic acts that no one would have expected”.

“I want to believe that when you make the kind of program and the kind of choices that arouse great fire both in the theater’s own staff and in the visitors, it will then flow to the Päijäthämälä and other audiences as well. Of course, that belief is then put to the test.”

In the repertoire of the Lahti City Theater, Maijala’s handprint will begin to appear in the fall of 2024, but because the theater is made in such a long-term way, the “thought whirlwind” will immediately begin to spin along with other works.

Next, Maijala directs the Q theater to his own text, called a “nonsensical pop tragedy”. The Pimpsons. The premiere of the show is on February 22.

To the board according to the selection task force that presented the new theater director, Maijala has “versatile and strong experience in the artistic management of the theater industry as well as experience in the administrative management of a theater organization”.

In addition to Maijala, the working group interviewed the dramaturg of the Helsinki City Theater Sanna Niemeläinää and former director of Hämeenlinna and Oulu city theaters, actor Kari-Pekka from Toivo. A total of nine candidates applied for the position.