We had left Olivier Coulon-Jablonka, Sima Khatami and Alice Carré with their questions after the confinement had brutally interrupted a documentary immersion work started in June 2019 on the site of the Fort d’Aubervilliers. Housing the national gendarmerie before being converted into workers’ homes and emergency accommodation centers (CHU), five towers, including the Myriam tower, occupied by more than 200 people and where the artists have taken up residence, are now promoted to reconstruction within the framework of Greater Paris, which ousts its inhabitants.

Announced for April, this second topical piece for Olivier Coulon-Jablonka, produced in score with his two partners, playwright and filmmaker, was all the more endangered because we had to look for new forms to keep the link with its protagonists. We find all this incredible world on the stage of the Théâtre de la Commune in the Truce. They are five, two women and three men, to address to the public some snippets of a life battered by misfortunes. They are a whole people in the image. They come from afar. From the street, from war, from exile or from illness. French, Africans, Chinese, Bulgarians… they have faces, a story and a word. Strong. “You can look down on me but I get up all the time. “

Anchoring and sharing process

In 81, avenue Victor-Hugo, already, Olivier Coulon-Jablonka, had taken a powerful act by inviting on stage undocumented migrants who recounted their fight with their faces uncovered and publicly demanded a place in the city. Here, the three-voice gesture goes even further. First in the process of anchoring and sharing, which can be seen in the images of Sima Khatami which show in the greatest distress the power of life and resistance to dehumanization. Then, in the manufacturing process which allows everyone to take a place to their measure, which cuts into the heart of an abundant, disturbing, disturbing material, to keep only a tiny part of it which will know how to tell the totality of the material. issues.

And finally in this magnificent choral construction that could resemble a trial, not only describes but calls for accountability on public policy on housing. It is the prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis who is ultimately subject to the question. He first plays the game, finding a certain “Poetry” and ” creativity “ to this marginalized territory, but very quickly closes it when it feels unfairly questioned as a “Representative of state services” who “Would already do a lot for these populations”…

We hope he will see the part and look less down.