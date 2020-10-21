A user accesses the PlayTheatres platform. In video, a promotion of the Barcelona platform. David Folgueiras

Is a future viable in which plays can be viewed comfortably from the sofa at home? After transforming cultural consumption in almost all areas, such as music, film, television or radio programs, the streaming now breaks into the world of the performing arts. It can seem like an inopportune invasion, leaving aside the sacrosanct live experience on which any work is based. But video-on-demand platforms that offer theater, dance and opera content are multiplying around the world, facilitating access to stages that are not always close to home or that are not affordable for all budgets.

The most pioneer of all is the French Medici.tv, which began operating in 2008, becoming a leader in this burgeoning market thanks to a catalog full of great figures from opera and classical music, such as Daniel Barenboim, Martha Argerich, Jonas Kauffman or Gustavo Dudamel. Despite everything, its beginnings were not easy in a sector reluctant to digitization. “It took a lot of patience, seriousness and a long-term vision. We had to show our partners that we were not driven by opportunism, but by the conviction of the ability of art to change the world ”, says its president, Hervé Boissière. Today the platform has 350,000 monthly users from 186 countries, who pay 149 euros per year (or 14.90 euros per month) to access a catalog of 2,500 shows and about 200 annual live shows, organized together with institutions such as Carnegie Hall or the Salzburg Festival.

The phenomenon of theater and opera broadcasts in cinemas has contributed to leaving behind certain prejudices, as well as the apotheosis of VOD (Video On Demand) in recent years. “The success of Netflix, for example, has helped. Today more audiovisual content is consumed than ever and that is facilitating a change in mentality also in the performing arts ”, says David Ciurana, co-founder of PlayTheatres, Barcelona platform that came into operation in 2018 with a catalog of 70 works, by Catalan companies such as Tricicle, T de Teatre or Minoria Absoluta, creator of the television program Poland.

Born of frustration

The project was born out of the frustration of those responsible for the impossibility of going to see all the works on the Barcelona billboard. They admit that the sector received them with some hostility. The companies feared losing audiences and argued that the live experience will always be more powerful than delayed and interposed screen. “And we agree on that: it is impossible to improve the live show. But that does not prevent us from taking the theater to people who do not have access to it, ”argues Ciurana. Subscription to PlayTheatres costs 8 euros per month, but the works can also be rented individually. Meanwhile, Madrid has created AllTheater, a portal that offers works by independent companies for 3 euros and that experiments with immersive formats such as 360 degrees.

In France, another new portal called Opsis TV proposes several dozen works, from the Parisian premiere of The closing of love, from Pascal Rambert, to the motley off of the Avignon Festival. When they started they came face to face with the same reality, although they affirm that the reluctance is disappearing. “We do not aspire to compete with live shows, but to make it clear that it is a different way of experiencing theater,” argues one of its leaders, Henri Verdreau. Opsis also has a platform for professionals aimed at schools and theater programmers, who avoid traveling to see the plays.

In the UK, the platform Marquee, which also became operational in 2018, allows you to discover different pieces from the Royal Shakespeare Company or the opera inspired by Brokeback Mountain which premiered at the Teatro Real in Madrid. Your competitor Digital Theater proposes works premiered in prestigious London theaters such as the Young Vic, the Old Vic and the Almeida. In United States, Broadway HD features a selection of hit musicals, while Cennarium extends its content to international companies and contemporary dance, such as the creations of Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, director of the Flanders Ballet and choreographer of the recent video that Beyoncé shot at the Louvre. Is it a revolution in progress or an initiative without a future? The answer lies in your bandwidth.