On the set, the man is alone. All dressed in black. With for any decor an armchair, also black, and a gray-blue sleeping bag. Not to mention a large bottle of gin, an alcohol that looks like the most innocent of water. The last drops drunk, it will be black. The end of a delusional story, after an hour and a quarter of floating on words – sometimes almost sentences – chopped, cut up, funny too, dropped almost at random, on the slope of madness, despair, an impossible future.

Kolik is the third part of the trilogy of the War written by Rainald Goetz, published in 1986. Already in 2004 at the Théâtre national de la Colline, Alain Françon had directed Katarakt, monologue of an old man… This time, it is at the request of the actor Antoine Mathieu that he set to work, chiseling in the lights of Léa Maris a character at the end of the roll. In a society that we guess and that is no better. Ina Seghezzi’s new translation is meant to be current. But without compromising on trendy language. “ Kolik relates a final experience, that of the inventory of a life, when the war inside the brain seeks to clear its way, by summoning physics, music, philosophy, faith, sexuality, beer and decomposition ”, she explains.

A fuzzy individual with clear outlines

Antoine Mathieu, who we have seen in recent seasons in Those who remain, by David Lescot, or in Time and the Chamber,with Alain Françon at the helm, is remarkable here. He not only says the words of a drunken man who fades away, but he gives them breath, makes them stronger than the one who tumbles them, makes them doubtful. The contrast is striking between this fuzzy individual, of whom we know nothing, of whom only the physical and mental rout is perceptible, and his image with clear, almost refined contours, traced with a firm hand by the director, who d ‘ elsewhere explains that “The role of space and light will be (useful for) isolating the embodied word, without inducing illustration or narration, so as to free the poem” .

“Everything exploded”

This Kolik, at times haunting, at other times puzzling, was to open the season of Theater 14 in Paris. It has so far only been presented to a small group of professionals, pending an uncertain reopening of the rooms. However Mathieu Touzé and Édouard Chapot, the young and new directors of the place, do not give up: “We knew that a first year is necessarily hectic. After all, we arrived without a landmark, without a rule and therefore without nostalgia for a happy and unmasked period. We had a plan A, a plan B, a plan C and it all blew up. “Except dreams and the happiness of opening the stage curtain.