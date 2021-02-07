Moïse is a young adolescent, twice orphaned. Hardly disembarked from a makeshift tub on the island of Mayotte, coming from a neighboring islet to give birth to him in French territory, his biological mother abandoned him, out of poverty and superstition; because, if he has black skin, he has one black eye and the other green. Her adoptive mother, a white nurse, died years later. And the boy, brought up in Western fashion, suddenly loses his bearings, his home and his dreams. At 15, Moïse discovers that his future has already passed. Left to his own devices, the only refuge he finds already looks like hell. This is Gaza, the name given to Kaweni, “The largest slum in France”, on this sunny island at the end of the world. There, more than three thousand minors are listed, who survive trafficking in a climate of constant violence, explains the author.

This story, fictionalized, of course, but which has its roots in the reality of this hell teeming with all miseries, was written by Nathacha Appanah, who stayed there for two years. Published in 2016 by Gallimard, the book won him around fifteen literary prizes. “After finishing the reading, I remained motionless for a long time, overwhelmed by what I had just discovered and by the way in which the beauty of the writing had transcended this story, inspired by our appalling reality, into a stunning oratorio and bright ”, explains Alexandre Zeff. His staging is the dimension of his discovery, he who wants to question “Our civic conscience”.

The creation of Tropic of violence should have been done at the beginning of the year at the Romain Rolland Theater in Villejuif. Finally, it is on the stage of the theater of the Cité internationale universitaire (Paris 14 e) that the creation took place, in front of a few professionals. Accustomed to dark areas loaded with diffuse meaning, Alexandre Zeff has composed a universe there to the dimension of the stake and his anger. With a troupe of all excellent actors: Mia Delmaë, Thomas Durand, Mexianu Medenou, Alexis Tieno, Assane Timbo. We should also mention Yuko Oshima, Vincent Robert, Guillaume Callier for the musics and the bewitching sound environment, Benjamin Gabrié for the scenography and the lights, Muriel Habrard for the video.

Without respite, the game, the music, the dance, the projections, the poetry, the cries and the groans are superimposed, intertwine as in an impromptu ballet, while everything is calibrated millimeter, justified. The action, in the present as in the past, takes place on several levels. The musicians appear. The water, which spreads over the entire plateau, takes on the appearance of an ocean in which a whole world breaks up. And as the director still says: here “The words chew and sometimes spit out violently in a rabid rap”.

Granting himself the title of “King of Gaza”, Bruce, a bigger one, behaves like a dominator, a gang leader, whose delirium is articulated in the reality of this parallel world. Terrorizing Moses, he screams: “It’s Mayotte here and you say it’s France (…). In France do we see children hanging out from morning to night like that? (…) In France, are there people who live all their lives in the woods? “ Moses ignores the answers. He reacts as best he can. And for him the sun will turn dark, forever.

Gerald Rossi

Tour under development; the play will be showing at the Théâtre de la Cité internationale (Paris) in September, then in November at the Théâtre Romain-Rolland in Villejuif.