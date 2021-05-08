I.In November 2009 the Spanish dramaturge Miguel Alcantud had an idea. In search of new forms of theater for a country that had plunged into the real estate crisis the previous year and saw the space for lively cultural work becoming increasingly narrow, Alcantud gathered fifty directors, authors and actors in a disused brothel in Madrid’s old town and stayed there for two weeks play long, short plays of ten to fifteen minutes each. A new form for a new time was born: the micro theater.

“Por dinero”, for money, was the name of the project – just like the prostitutes who provided the theater makers with the theme of their first meeting, who only worked for money. Later, the initiative found its own space on the border between Malasaña and Chueca, the Madrid neighborhoods for queer culture, and set up permanent fixtures: a bar upstairs, a hallway and five small rooms in the basement.

The principle solidified and became an iron rule. Each new piece lasted a maximum of fifteen minutes, was played on fifteen square meters and in front of a maximum of fifteen people. There were eight different works per evening, which ran in parallel according to an elaborate schedule, and the price of three euros per ticket at the time turned the Microteatro in Madrid into a cult event for the off-scene. Long evenings could be spent here, whether in the theater room, at the bar or outside on the street with a beer in hand. One or the other well-known film director came by and staged a play. Each month the management sifted through more than a hundred new works – only a handful made it through.

More than 2000 short plays

In the following years, offshoots of the micro-concept from Madrid emerged in the USA, but also in Latin America. When the Microteatro celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2019, a poster on the wall stuck the proud balance of 120 months of non-stop production: 700 directors, 850 authors, 1400 actors had worked here and together performed more than two thousand short plays.

What came after the pandemic, describes the managing director Verónica Larios, a woman from the very beginning, soberly and without any pathos: the struggle for bare survival. Even in better times, a large number of actors cannot exist from this form of theater work, but have to work on the radio, in films or in toothpaste advertising. Five months of tough lockdown in Madrid brought everyone who had invested their commitment to the theater to the edge of their possibilities. Even with an entrance fee of five euros per micro-piece and an actor’s participation of seventy percent of the proceeds, not much is left if, for security reasons, only half the audience is allowed in. “We had to develop a concept for a new beginning,” says Verónica Larios, “and it had to be so good that the audience came back – to us, of all people, from the physical proximity to the audience, which had now become so dangerous, always one Had made virtue. “



Here people act, hug, wrestle and cry, everything within reach.

The day of the reopening is burned into everyone’s minds. Since August 18, 2020, the microtheater has been playing again six days a week, courting its audience and exemplarily living the sentence: “Culture is resistance”, at least against the circumstances. The security measures are substantial and finicky implemented. After all, they take place in a liberal urban climate. Everything in Madrid is open; It is mandatory to wear a mask inside and outside. This visitor saw five pieces in a good two hours, went down the same stairs five times and had the temperature measured five times. A plexiglass wall hangs between us, a maximum of seven spectators, and the actors, so that the actors can play without having to cover their mouth and nose. During the break, a UV device disinfects the air.

“You are there with all five senses when you play the same thing so often and in such a narrow framework,” says actress Estrella Olariaga. “And you have to keep an eye on the energy curve.” Olariaga has been part of the micro-theater tribe for nine years. A few minutes later we see her again, in an enlightenment farce of hysterical wit. Laugh out loud, laugh stupidly, laugh with strangers: When was the last time we did that?

Most of the plays this evening are fast, lewd and full of slapstick, but there is also a historical fantasy about Calderón de la Barca, one of the columnar saints of the Golden Age, with period costumes and all the trimmings. Despite Plexiglas between us and the actresses, the barely accustomed intimacy of the current game drives into the minds of the visitors: Here people act, hug, wrestle and cry, everything within reach, and the passion of acting sweeps the wasteland of keeping distance in the so-called real world for a few minutes. These are the minutes that elevate the art of the stage beyond film and television.

Perhaps the most compact, most concentrated piece of the evening tells a gay love story from the years when AIDS was still killing with the simplest means. But the way the two actors bring them to life on four to five square meters, the story does not have anything from yesterday. “Microtheater is a different way of playing,” one of the two actors, Joaquín López-Bailo, told us in an interview before his work evening began. “The audience comes so close to us that you can’t hide for a second. It can be intimidating, but it also releases unbelievable powers. ”Some of this released power can still be grasped when the animated spectators start their way home at ten o’clock in the evening. They are back in the pandemic world, but now they know: there is a morning after curfew.