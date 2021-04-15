A.When asked “Why theater?” Heiner Müller replied in 1995 that the only way to find out what an answer could be would be to close all theaters in the world for a long time. “There is no theater for a year, and then you might know afterwards why theater.” The saying is often quoted these days; now he has also found his way to France. At the daily speaking hour of theater squatters in front of the Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe in Paris, he was led by the moderator only a few days ago. And he added: “We are ready now.”

In fact, since the first of three national lockdowns in the past thirteen months, France’s stages have only been able to play between June and October (with almost all theaters taking a summer break between July and mid-September). While the money is not too scarce for those artists who have a permanent position, the “intermittents du spectacle”, the cultural workers in the audiovisual and stage sector with temporary contracts, get into serious financial hardship. The moderator summed it up in a number: Within a year, the total wages of the “intermittents” had shrunk by 37 percent.