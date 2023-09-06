Theater | Here are ten premieres worth waiting for this autumn

6.9. 16:00 | Updated 6.9. 20:44

1. A Doll’s House – scenes from a divorce

Today in autumn Et Dukkehjem, by Henrik Ibsen written in 1879 A dollhouse, does not take place in the chambers of the Victorian era, but in the Ostrobothnia of the early 2000s. He is responsible for the reinterpretation of the show, which at the time was shaken by criticism of marriage norms and the subordinate position of women Mikko Roiha, who is known as a distinctive director. The casting breaks the heteronormative assumption: they are seen as a couple in pain in their relationship Aleksi Holkko and Niko Saarela.

Kom Theater. Premiere 8.9.

The four-day intimacy takes place on the beach.

2. Intimacy of four days

in the theater of Espoo we will see an interesting first performance, which is Pipsa Longan and the collaboration of the art collective Wauhaus. Lonka has written the text, Wauhaus is responsible for the arrangement. The audiovisual presentation takes its viewers to a sunny beach, where people flock when they are not staying in the privacy of their hotel rooms. The music in the performance is heard Kaija Saariahoa Chamber orchestra played by Avanti musicians.

& Espoo theater, Aurora. Premiere 13.9.

Riko Eklundh and Mikko Kauppila will be seen in the main roles of the Röda rummet show.

3. Clean the rooms

Kaj Korkea-ahon a great one, set in Helsinki’s gay community Röda rooms from the novel (The Red Room, 2021) will receive a fresh interpretation at Lilla Teatern. That will be the last part Milja Sarkolan in the directorial trilogy, whose previous performances In bo and I chose you have also dealt with non-normative human relationships. Röda Rummet the themes are big: power, desire, loneliness, own limits. Tuomas Timonen is responsible for the costuming of the dramatized work Samu-Jussi Koski and the staging is K. Rasilan. In the main roles Riko Eklundh and Mikko Kauppila.

Lilla Teatern. Premiere 14.9.

Safiya Abukar and Emilia Neuvonen play the young and adult Ujuni Ahmed.

4. For girls who think they are alone

When The resident author of the National Theater and a social influencer I bathed Ahmed together Elina Hirvonen the book he wrote with will be transformed into a theater, a new important chapter will be written in the history of the National Theatre. Never before have women of African descent been seen in leading roles on the big stage. Now we’ll see when Safiya Abukar and Emilia Neuvonen play young and adult Ahmed. Although the book is based on Ujuni Ahmed’s own life, no The fairy tale Linnapoomin directed show is not intended only for minorities. According to the director, there is a contact surface for everyone who has ever experienced exclusion, shame or insecurity.

National Theatre, big stage. Premiere 21.9.

5. Some discussions of meaning

Akse Pettersson directs to the Q theater. Many theatergoers don’t need to hear more when their expectations are already high. Pettersson’s latest direction is the fourth for Q and we will see you on stage Elina Knihtilä, Tommi Korpela and Pirjo Lonka and known for the band Ruusut Ringa Manner mixed Jyrki Karttunen. Through three inexorably aging supporting actors waiting their turn on the set, the show takes you to fading, frustration and the search for the meaning of life. A clash of laughter and melancholy, the previews promise.

Q Theater. Premiere 22.9.

Anna-Sofia Tuominen (left), Olli Riipinen and Jouko Klemettilä will be seen in the roles of Ape Army.

6. Ape Army

Ok Leon the novelty play is a satire in which two job-weary millennials Janica and Otto (members of Q’s ensemble Anna-Sofia Tuominen and Olli Riipinen) invest their unemployment benefits on the spur of the moment and discover that they are gurus. Tuomas Rinta-Pantilan directed by Studio Pasila, in addition to the self-deprecatingly light-hearted attitude of millennial investors, the phenomenon of meme investing is discussed, the consequences of which are rarely very light-hearted.

Helsinki City Theatre, Studio Pasila. Premiere 27.9.

Petja Pulkkinen plays Evan Hansen in the musical, and Nina Tapio plays his mother.

7. Dear Evan Hansen

Again into the software The Little Mermaid in addition, fans of musicals will be delighted at the Helsinki City Theater which reaped glory and praise on Broadway 2016 Dear Evan Hansen -musical, in which Evan Hansen’s letter ends up in a family grieving his dead son and triggers a chain of events. The main role of the show about the difficulty of growing up and the power of self-discovery is sung and acted by alternate evenings Julius Suominen and Petja Pulkkinen. Plays Evan’s mother Nina Tapio. Theater director Kari Arffman directs and conducts alternately Eeva Kontu and Ville Myllykoski.

Helsinki City Theatre, big stage. Premiere 28.9.

Reikäleipa is the fifth part of Sirkku Peltola’s performance series.

8. Hole bread

Sirkku Peltolan loved, About the Finnish horse the performance series that started will already have its fifth part in Tampere. In the works that investigated the restructuring of the countryside, small farming, food production and long-term unemployment, we are above all on the side of the little person. In the new show, the Kotala family has returned from a begging tour in Central Europe to their house in rough condition. Although the eldest of the family, Äite, lives in Lada, the fear of the pandemic has not left her. The roles include, among other things Ola Tuominen, Tuire Salenius and Aimo Räsänen.

Tampere Työväen Theater, Eino Salmelainen’s stage. Premiere 5.10.

Mauno Terävä will be seen in the second main role of Veden varaan.

9. On water

Nokia- and Lord of the Rings -screenwriters who collaborated in the shows Sami Keski-Vähälä and theater director, director Mikko Kouki have now hired a detective. Keski-Vähälä’s new play is based Jussi Marttilan On the water -first novel, which in turn was inspired by a real-life urban legend. There is a serial killer lurking in Turku who drags unwary people to die in Aurajoki. See you in the main roles Linda Hämäläinen and Mauno Terävä.

Turku City Theatre, large stage. Premiere 16.11.

10. Europeana

Minna Leinon control that is based on Patrik Ouředník to the work Europeana. A Brief History of the 20th Century, opens the small stage of the National Theater, which has been solemnly, but above all, heavily renovated. The subject is nothing more and nothing less than the European 20th century. The show takes you to the museum and asks, among other things: what is history writing? National Theater Lighting Designer Kalle Ropponen debuts as a set designer, is responsible for arranging and practicing the music Mari Kätkä. On stage, among other things Aksa Korttila, Marja Salo, Markku Maalismaa and Mitra Matouf.

National Theatre, small stage. Premiere 9.11.

Also remember these 25:

Edward Albeen Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Janne Raudaskoski (left) and Annina Rokka will be seen in the roles of the work.

1. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? An almost three and a half hour classic. Oulu theater. Premiere 25.8.

2. Father. Esko Roine in Florian Zeller’s contemporary drama. Kuopio City Theatre. Premiere 2.9.

3. Knights of the Round Table. A music-filled spectacle directed by Linda Wallgren. Tampere Tyovvaen Theater. Premiere 6.9.

4. Into people. Kari Hotakainen’s novelty play. Tampere Theatre. Premiere 7.9.

5. From love to sport. Old Juko’s Esa-Matti Smolander directs the outrageous comedy. Rovaniemi theater. Premiere 8.9.

6. Didn’t say he was sorry. Mikko Roiha’s direction from Tommi Kinnusen’s novel is a collaboration between seven theaters. Turku City Theatre. Finnish premiere 15.9. in the Kouvola theater.

7. The saint of rats. The adaptation of Anneli Kanno’s successful novel celebrates the theater’s 120th anniversary. Hämeenlinna Theatre. Premiere 9.9.

8. Kajastus – An evening of corporeal poetry. At the core of dance, music and poetry is the poetry of Eeva-Liisa Manner. Teateri Telakka. Premiere 9.9.

The La Strada performance features Ella Pyhältö (Gelsomina, left), Roman “Tino” Hibalov (Il Matto) and Ilkka Heiskanen (Zampano).

9. La Strada. Finland’s first stage adaptation of Fellini’s classic. Theater Open doors. Premiere 12.9.

10. Tre Rum – Three rooms. Performance on three stages – in Pietarsaari, Sundsvall and Trondheim – at the same time. Kokkola City Theatre. Premiere 12.9.

11. Friends! A musical parody. Alexander Theatre. Premiere 15.9.

12. Anna Lisa. Anni Mikkelsson directs Minna Canth. Kajaani City Theatre. Premiere 16.9.

13. Just like in heaven. The musical celebrates the theater’s 60 years. Seinäjoki City Theatre. Premiere 16.9.

14. Rautavaara. Red Nose’s Timo Ruuskanen as Tapio Rautavaara. Riihimäki Theater. Premiere 29.9.

15. Heterophile – heterosexual cabaret. Power structures are turned upside down in the restaurant milieu. Arterial Theatre. Premiere 30.9.

16. Break! The performance of the new Maalaamosali takes you back to school. National Theatre. Premiere 5.10.

17. Vem dödade bambi? Autumn’s second interpretation of Monika Fagerholm’s novel. A virus. Premiere 6.10.

18. Copenhagen. Werner Heisenberg meeting Niels Bohr in Copenhagen 1941. Group theatre. Premiere 7.10.

19. Gull. Esa-Matti Smolander directs Chekhov. Lahti City Theater. Premiere 18.10.

20. Figaro’s wedding. Jakob Höglund directs a really cool wedding. Lilla Teatern. Premiere 19.10.

21. Sea monsters. The world of Erika Kallasmaa and Laura Ruohonen composed by Markus Fageruddi. Tampere Tyovvaen Theater. Premiere 19.10.

Tommi Eronen and Ella Mettänen perform in Jurka’s party play.

22. First timers in life – that is, an icon and an assistant. Directed by Lauri Maijala, Jurka is celebrating its 70-year history. Theater Jurkka. Premiere 21.10.

23. House. Taina West’s play about the limitations of life. National Theatre. Premiere 1.11.

24. Murder for two. Music and a classic murder mystery. Musical theater Kapsäkki. Premiere 8.11.

25. Parties – and life on the side. Kirsi Porka and Marina Meinander’s party for three generations on the big stage. National Theatre. Premiere 23.11.

Heikki Nousiainen, Leena Uotila, Emma Pälsynaho, Juhana Hurme, Timo Tuominen, Minka Kuustonen, Sari Puumalainen, Maria Kuusiluoma, Juha Varis and Katariina Kaitue will be seen in the roles of the party.

Correction 6.9. at 8:44 p.m.: The article previously read incorrectly that the premiere of the show “I didn’t regret it” is September 9. Its Finnish premiere is at the Kouvola theater on September 15.