Theater Helsinki City Theater canceled spring screenings, the director of the National Theater established a “corona group” with colleagues

Helsinki City Theater canceled all screenings at the end of April and May. The National Theater is still awaiting official decisions for the end of April and May.

18.3. 16:05

Helsinki the city theater canceled all its spring season performances on Thursday. “It was the clearest solution and facilitated in a sense. We are now focusing on rehearsing the fall stuff, ”the theater director Kari Arffman says.

Currently, assembly restrictions are in effect until April 14th. There would no longer have been many performances planned for May at the City Theater. “To that extent, I don’t see this as a very dramatic decision,” Arffman sums up.

In the fall, the software are coming, among other things Tatu and Patu in Helsinki and Like in heaven -musical. Tickets for the performances are already being sold at safe intervals for the rest of the year, but the first afternoons have not been locked. “We no longer want to have to cancel or postpone any performance,” Arffman says.

If the epidemic situation allows, unsold safety seats may be put up for sale at a later date.

For the fall season will continue Colonel, Sikkua, thank you!, Stones in your pocket and Once. Instead The little Mermaid, Red orphans, Only the best for me and Decamerone no longer continue in the software.

At the National Theater are still ready to begin spring screenings immediately if restrictions are lifted in mid-April.

“Basically, if we could present tomorrow, we’re pretty ready,” the CEO Mika Myllyaho says.

Sales of the fall shows have not yet begun, with the exception of those already sold out Hitler and Blond performances. According to Myllyaho, the sale of seats will start from a small number, security first. Among other things, two premieres on the big stage are waiting to enter the stage at the National Theater: Docents and Hours, weeks, months.

Myllyaho says that he is also together with the Espoo City Theater Erik Söderblomin, Com-theater Juho Milonoff and the Swedish Theater Joakim Thibblinin set up a kind of ‘corona group’ with Together with researchers from Aalto University, for example, the group strives to find and produce as much information as possible about what matters affect the safety of theaters and how.

“We walk ourselves in, take responsibility and look for information to support decisions,” Myllyaho describes.

Issues raised include aerosol movement, rapid tests, more effective ffp2 masks than surgical masks, and a vaccine passport.