Two months have passed since the untimely death of the king, two short months, the time of a (first) funeral and a marriage, that of Gertrude the widowed queen (Julie Denisse) with Claudius, her brother-in-law (Gérard Watkins ). In the royal apartments of this Danish court, the doors do not slam but people come and go in a permanent coming and going which testifies to their feverishness. The atmosphere is festive, we drink champagne, we dance to songs from The Doors. Only Hamlet (Anne Alvaro) does not participate in the feasts. Leaning on the counter, immersed in his solitude, he observes this decadent little world in silence, trying to cope with his impossible mourning.

It will take the appearance on a dark winter’s night of the specter of the deceased king to Horacio (Gaël Baron) and his companions during the changing of the guard – worthy of that of Buckingham Palace – to shake things up. Hamlet climbs on the rampart walk and in his turn discovers the specter of his father who gives him the keys to his discomfort: it is Claudius who assassinated him, it is up to Hamlet to avenge him.

Around the paternal corpse

Against the backdrop of the threat of war with Norway, all the elements and characters of the plot will fall into place, causing collateral damage all the time. On one side the Claudius-Gertrude tandem, on the other Hamlet-Horatio, between the two, Polonius (Fabien Orcier), Chambellan, father of Laërte (Basile Duchmann) and of Ophélie (Solène Arbel). Ophelia loves Hamlet, who loves him, in his own way, as best he can, so much he is a prisoner of his melancholy, petrified by the truth and the lies that float around the paternal corpse. In the Kingdom of Denmark, there is really something rotten …

A tangle of role-playing games

Gérard Watkins imagined a Hamlet punctuated by the soundtrack of swinging London, where the characters live in an apparent carelessness, in a setting open to the four winds that allows great freedom of play and action. A so British mundane side (one might think of characters from Harold Pinter’s), where stories of heart, betrayals and power mingle and collide until the masks fall. Everything will transform before our eyes, the decor, a vintage lounge where Ophélie dances in a miniskirt unearthed in Soho and which will turn into an austere church, place of the last punishment. As for the characters, they will crack one after the other as the denouement approaches, revealing their flaws and their cracks.

In this tangle of role-playing games like so many mirrors held out to everyone, we can guess how patriarchy, this power transmitted from father to father which gives them total control over their offspring, is a trap with transparent walls where all will collide. A system of domination that is sometimes incestuous which spares neither women nor young men, summoned to obey and join the ranks.

Hamlet cannot, does not want but he is paralyzed, as if any attempt at action was doomed to failure, torn between his desire and his fear of emptiness, of the unknown. Only Ophelia will follow her desire to the end, until death, the only possible escape beyond madness. Freed from all her tinsel, floating in transparent tulles in bright colors, she seems in permanent levitation, moving like a ghost, detaching herself from the mortal world even before taking her own life.

Very sixties musical interludes

Watkins’ new translation combines mystery and madness in a joyful score as unbridled as the moods of the characters with very sixties musical interludes and a sound design (by François Vatin) which blithely mixes pop and oratorio references.

Behind this puzzle of which it always seems to be missing a piece, Watkins affirms a singular look, a freedom of tone where the replicas fuse, underlining the grotesque and the pathetic, where the passions in love are stubborn, naive, the thickets predictable and humor , at the turn of a sentence, so English. Anne Alvaro, bandaged androgynous body, voice with cavernous and childish inflections, embodies a Hamlet whose fragility is streaked with flashes of tension. All his playmates, those already mentioned but also Mama Bouras, David Gouhier or even Salomé Ayache, with indomitable comic power, participate in this Shakespearean feast where the dead end up rising to greet the public. Even in times of Covid …