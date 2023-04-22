Starting at 10 in the morning this Saturday, the Botanical Garden in Ciudad Universitaria will receive visitors to offer a rally in search of traveling seeds, a play with the stories of One thousand and One Nights, sale of plants, a tasting of aquatic flavors, the gastronomic sample with quelites, workshops to learn how to propagate tropical plants and agaves, guided tours through secret jungles, as well as activities for children, among others. The complete program can be consulted on the page https://botanicalgardenday. ib.unam.mx/.

Each of the 34 academics who do research at this site prepared an informative activity, many of them are in charge of the collections of different plant families. “We have to communicate with people, not keep the information,” he says, and that is the reason for making a national day for botanical gardens, “so that we explain why we study plants, why I keep aquatic plants in a pond , that I want to show a greenhouse of tropical plants.

The day will begin at 10 in the morning with a welcome by Susana Magallón, director of the UNAM Institute of Biology and Dr. Salvador Arias, head of the IB-UNAM Botanical Garden. To close, a student will be in charge of the musical charm among biodiversity, starting at 4:30 p.m. This year they intend to promote dialogue for peace and sustainability in the context of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

All day, from morning to five in the afternoon, they will have activities related to all lines of research, with 48 different activities. From tours with specialists in the collections for which they are responsible to capsules with videos, one of them on useful plants in the Sierra Tarahumara. Also in the play the children will know the importance of having a garden.

Located in the various states of the country, more than 30 joined the Mexican Association of Botanical Gardens, several are part of universities and research centers. “We have everything”, there are regions with solid gardens and others that are very limited. The intention of this union in collaboration with Conacyt and Conabio is to understand the challenges of climate change, conservation and endangered species, through this network information is exchanged.

“They have to understand that the botanical garden is not the park of their neighborhood, it is much more, where they can learn about plants,” he comments on the social challenge, for example with the problem of drug addiction, because among young people who enjoy the meadows and the children who run in the green area will emerge the future admirers of nature and curious of science.