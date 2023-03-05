Theater | Go into the booth and put on the VR glasses: Finland’s first all-night theater performance using virtual reality takes you inside the character’s head

Realizing the love simulation Eve at this level would not have been successful a couple of months ago, say the authors.

It’s a year 2068.

I am one of the clients of Eve Labs who have stored their minds in the 2050s to live forever in a digital reality, the Everland metaverse.

I’m participating in an update, the purpose of which is to make the metaverse better meet my wishes.

In physical reality, I’m standing in Espoo’s City Theater in a booth bordered by curtains, where I put on virtual reality glasses, headphones and hold virtual controllers. I’m about to enter a virtual multimedia work of the whole evening Love simulation Eve.

During the evening, my task is to find the algorithm of love in virtual reality by following the recorded memories of the founders of Eve Labs. My avatar character can “step into” the point of view person and see the situations through their eyes.

Loved ones and family members of the characters appear in front of me, as well as ethically difficult choice situations related to them. By moving my hands, I get to choose which experiences I want to save in my own algorithm.

Although the illusion of human figures around me is not quite perfect and from experience you can see that the technology is still in the development stage, the virtual environment is impressive. I walk in the middle of caves, seas and colorful flowers, you can feel the movement.

The narrative is familiar, for example, from the movie Matrix, which questions the nature of reality.

Love simulation Eve is Finland’s first full-length virtual work. It was made as a joint production between the Avatar’s Journey production company and the Espoo City Theatre.

Artistic director of Team Eve, experience designer specializing in virtual reality Eero Tiainen says that completely new technology has been used in the production.

“We have photographed the Actors in two ways. Volumetrically, i.e. three-dimensionally, and with motion capture technology. The technology of our American partner 8i has been developed at the same time as the production of the work. The content production model we use is so new that the implementation would not have been successful at this level even a couple of months ago.”

Eero Tiaiinen has a background in the film and game industry.

Most recently, the corona pandemic with performance streaming gave momentum to the digitalization of the arts in Finland as well. Artificial intelligence was involved, among other things Blue Major and Marja Hepo-ahon in the work Roboballet, where a dancer danced with a robot dog. On Friday, March 3, premiered Teemu Mäken and Max Savikankaan sci fi opera After man, and it features artificial intelligence as one of the soloists. Virtual reality is already used as a planning tool in the National Opera, for example.

What added value can VR technology bring to presentations?

Tiainen says that virtual reality, in terms of its form, is a continuation of immersive, immersive theater.

“The immersive effect of the work is strengthened,” he says.

The feeling of embarrassment often associated with participatory theater does not arise when you can participate in the work at your own leisure through an avatar character. The experiencer can, as it were, fit on another kind of identity.

Virtually, in Tiainen’s opinion, you can also reach your own level of intimacy.

“There will be a close relationship with the characters in virtual reality. You can see it, for example, in VR games. Other media cannot give this bodily experience. For example A love simulation in Eve the audience gets to experience the world through the eyes of the perspective character they choose. You can enter the character, as it were, on the level of thought.”

The core of theater and performance art is in community and its roots in ritual.

In Tiainen’s opinion, even in virtual reality, the audience shares the same place, even if they are experiencing the work even in different countries. For him, virtual reality gives new forms to being together.

“In rituals, for example rites of passage, masks were used, which gave a temporary shape to the participant in the rite. Here we have a vr mask and an avatar character that gives permission to test the limits of the ego. It can be liberating.”

An idea Tiainen got the love simulation from his own experiences.

“At the bottom of it is a broken heart many years ago, which made me start to think about what love really is.”

First, it was planned to make an immersive theater performance on the subject, but Tiainen and his team ended up with a VR work, because creating whole worlds fascinates him.

Tiainen has trained in the film industry in his “former life”. He has also studied new forms of narration and game mechanics at Aalto University.

Love simulation Eve brings together the film and gaming background and Tiainen’s theater hobby.

Love simulation Even a small army of professionals, the director of the Espoo City Theatre, have participated in the making Erik from Söderblom and dramaturg Pärttyli from Rinte for coders, programmers and experience designers. There are ten performers in the piece, which takes place both in the virtual world and in physical reality.

The realization of the work has also required the seamless cooperation of Team Eve and the theater’s technical staff, when the work has been built in Revontulihalli.

“The terminology we use may be new in the theater and vice versa. Practices, such as how to guide the audience inside the work, also had to be carefully considered,” says Tiainen.

A love simulation for Eve a continuation is already planned and negotiations are underway to take the show abroad, for example to Sweden.