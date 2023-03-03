Did you remember ricky tosso And your program every Saturday night? In this note, we tell you how to see it and more curiosities about it.

Many still fondly remember ricky tosso and his program “Theater from the theater”, a space that every Saturday at 10 pm entertained thousands of viewers on an open signal with a different bet. The show was broadcast from 2002 to 2008. It had seven seasons. In 2014, Tosso, actor and director of the program, had the idea of ​​retaking it as “Theatre on TV”, but he died in 2016 without being able to achieve it. More than 20 years after the show’s premiere, many people still wonder where the show was recorded, if it was a theater or not. Therefore, in this note we will give you more details.

Where was “Theater from the theater” filmed?

For seven seasons, since 2002, “Theater from the theater” aired every saturday night on America TV. For this reason, this show was televised from the Studio 4, belonging to this channel, in Barranco.

Many remember the program with nostalgia, since every week it exhibited a different work written by César Valer or adapted from the public domain. Experienced actors went through this show, as well as just comedians without experience in this format.

“Theater from the theater” full episodes

Although some extracts can be found from “Theater from the theater” in Youtube, the program run by ricky tosso You can see the entire application America TV GO. This lets you watch one episode for free when you sign up.