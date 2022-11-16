Theater | Five selections from the program of the Baltic Circle theater festival

Performances of the Baltic Circle theater festival can be seen all over the city, with venues such as the RTI house in Ilmala and Villa Salin in Lauttasaari.

On Friday The international theater festival Baltic Circle, which starts on November 18, will now take place in Helsinki for the 19th time. The program includes domestic and international visiting performances as well as numerous original performances. The unifying theme this year is building togetherness and exchanging information.

More information and exact performance times of the works at balticcircle.fi.

Five selections from the festival:

Janina Rajakangas: Venus

Teenagers done with girls Venus tells where are we going: what the eroticization of young people is like and what it is like to be a girl in the 2020s. The choreography is Janina Rajakankaan and as performers in the piece directed by him are Natalia Foster, Mea Holappa, Seela Sea creature and Volta Rajakangas-Moussaoui.

Performances 22.–25.11. Villa in Salini (Tiirasaarantie 2).

lame associations: vulnerable perceptions

Father Hukan convened by the international working group rampa associations, questions the ethos of continuous productivity and invites the public to follow the working group’s treatises on care, accessibility and agency. The audience of a polyphonic performance event is encouraged to think about how they want to take part in the event: actively participating, horizontally, or maybe watching from the sidelines?

Live performances 18.–19.11. Theater in Virus (Välimerenkatu 14). Stream night 18.11. In the RTI building in Ilmala (Uutiskatu 2)

Cris af Enehielm’s Scapegoat is presented at the Free Art Space in Vilhonvuorenkuja.

Chekhov Machine: The Scapegoat

Artist of Cris af Enehielm Scapegoating the basis is the work group members’ own dark and destructive thoughts – those that are usually tried to be hidden. Combining dance, literature, video and sound art, the work explores the human being as a fragmented entity with many self-images.

Performances 24.–26.11. In the free art space (Vilhonvuorenkuja 15–16).

Henriikka Himma and the working group: I was living in a strange place

Helmi Kajasteen Build, suffer and forget -the stage work that engages in dialogue with the essay collection explores the kinds of spaces and architectural worldviews through which our lives are formed.

Performances 18.–21.11. in the RTI building (Uutiskatu 2).

Chiara Bersani: Seeking Unicorns

In his work choreographer Chiara Bersani wants to give the unicorn, that mythical creature, all power over himself. The performance inspired by the northern light is presented in the Kiasma lobby at sunrise.

Performances 23.–25.11. in Kiasma’s lobby (Mannerheiminaukio 2).