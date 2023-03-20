Theater | Finland rose to the limelight in Sweden – “Swedes really admire Finland now”, says theater director Maria Sid

Finland is strongly featured in the Swedish theater spring. Finnish is also spoken on Sweden’s most important theater stage, Dramaten, when M/S Tiamantti, set on a Swedish ship, premieres. Kesäkirja will be seen again at the Stadsteatern, directed by Maria Sid. Why is Finnishness now on the rise?

Beloved the ship has two names.

The Finns call it the Ship of Sweden, the Swedes call it the Ship of Finland.

The cruise ships sailing between Sweden and Finland have become iconic for many reasons: there are tourist trips and cruises, there are memories of Moomin cabins and mascots, glimpses of auxiliary cruises.

But for one group of people, the ship represents something more difficult to define.

For many people of Finnish background living in Sweden, i.e. Swedish Finns, the ship is like a portal between two universes.

The ship is the setting in the play M/S Diamond, which premieres at Sweden’s Dramaten theater in April. The play was written by a Swedish-Finnish author Nina Wähä and it is directed by a Swedish-Finnish director Anna Takanen.

Diamond is the Swedish-Finnish version of the words diamond and diamant.

In the play, three Swedish-Finnish siblings travel by ship from Sweden to Finland. They have the ashes of their mother, who was born in Finland, with them. The mother’s nickname, who worked on a ship, was Tiamantti.

Mother had said that she wanted her ashes to be scattered in Finland, her beloved homeland. Or was it? The daughters’ memories and interpretations of their mother differ. The daughters’ father, who left his family in Sweden and returned to Finland, lives in Finland.

The ship’s five employees and the ship itself also play an important role in the play. The play mainly speaks Swedish, but also Finnish. Almost the entire working group consists of people of Finnish background.

Play explores Swedish-Finnish identity and people’s relationship with the past and family, describes writer Nina Wähä.

Nina Wähä is a writer, actress and singer.

Wähä, 43, was born in Stockholm, but spoke only Finnish with his Finnish mother during his childhood. As a teenager, Wähä stopped speaking Finnish, which he now regrets.

“Speaking Finnish was not cool back then in the suburb where I lived,” says Wähä.

Finland is still present in Wahä’s thoughts and he tries to use the language often.

“When I traveled by ship to Finland at the age of 19, I thought I still knew the language well, but that was not the case. My vocabulary is out of date. For example, I didn’t know what a computer was called. Or a text message or other news,” he says.

A Swedish or Finnish ship is personally significant for Wähä. Since he was a child, he has traveled by ship to his mother’s and grandparents’ homeland. Old home videos filmed on the ship show the little girl Nina speaking Finnish with an accent that has since disappeared.

“Seeing the videos felt surreal. I do recognize myself, but I recognize my family members better. My grandmother standing in the countryside in a Viking Line sun hat and singing Finnish songs.”

Wähä has published four novels, some of which have been translated into Finnish Heritage was nominated for the August award in Sweden and a critical success. In that, too, we move across the borders of the family and Finland and Sweden.

Anna Takanen is a director, writer, actor and theater manager.

Also Anna Takanen has explored Swedish-Finnishness and her own family in her works. Takanen is an actor, writer and director who has worked as a director of large theater houses in Sweden, such as the Stadsteatern and the Gothenburg City Theatre.

According to Takanen, 54, it is often forgotten in Finland that more than 700,000 people of Finnish background live in Sweden. A large part are those who moved in the 1960s and 1970s for work and their descendants.

There are also many descendants of military children. During the Winter and Continuation War, more than 70,000 children were sent from Finland to Sweden. Many stayed in Sweden. One of them was Takanen’s father.

The father, who was sent to Sweden when he was four years old, no longer spoke Finnish. And he didn’t allow it to be taught to children either. Finland was associated with such painful memories, says Takanen.

“And when we traveled by ship to Finland to meet relatives, it was always a happy moment. Father was also happy, but he was somehow worried at the same time. After all, he was a child of the war, and Finland was the country he had lost.”

Takanen says that Swedish-Finns have developed their own culture, which has features of Finnishness and Swedishness. There are also a lot of silent and sensitive topics, such as, for example, wartime experiences.

“This Swedish-Finnish identity is explored in the play. To a large extent, it is also about a workers’ story and how the siblings have left their parents’ Finnish working-class background and progressed to become part of the Swedish middle class.”

Tanja Lorentzon, Sofia Pekkari and Thérèse Brunnander cruise on Dramaten's M/S Tiamanti.

Often it is thought that Sweden has a great influence on Finland, but Anna Takanen wants to turn the idea upside down. In Finland, it has only had a big impact on Sweden.

It’s not just about the big brother-little brother arrangement created by the NATO process, but about a longer and deeper effect. According to Takanen, it is precisely the minority of Swedish-Finns who play a big role in Sweden at all levels of society: from the top of culture and politics to the corporate world.

Now that there is a war in Europe, the relations between the countries have become closer, and Finland has emerged in a new way. There is no longer any need to be ashamed of speaking Finnish, on the contrary.

“I think it’s great for relations between countries that we now have to redefine how dependent we are on each other. We have been dependent for ages, but now the dependence is becoming visible, especially for Sweden.”

According to Takanen, it is significant that a Swedish-Finnish story can be presented in Dramaten, on the stage of the Swedish National Theatre.

Finland is also prominently displayed on the stages of Sweden’s – and all of Northern Europe’s – largest theater, the Stockholm City Theater Stadsteatern. At the beginning of March, it premiered there Tove Jansson’s Sommarboken.

The theater is run by someone who moved from Finland to Sweden with a long contract Maria Sid. Sid started managing the theater in 2019, when Anna Takanen left the position. In 2021, Sid’s contract was extended until 2025. He has led the theater through difficult pandemic times, and now the theater’s situation looks good, says Sid.

Maria Sid was appointed director of the Stockholm City Theater in 2019.

According to Sid, Finland has never been featured so much in Sweden. He describes the situation as a love affair between two countries.

“Brother nations unite. Swedes really admire Finland now. Now when I talk about Finland, everyone gets really excited. It hasn’t always been like that.”

Matilda Ragnerstam (left) and Marika Lagercrantz act in Kesäkirja at the Stockholm City Theatre.

Sid says that the actors of the theater are now specifically asking for Finnish directors, and Finnish talents have been featured a lot in the theater anyway.

“Of course, it’s nice that these are requested, and it doesn’t happen in the way that I’m profiling my own country here. I’ve been careful about that, that things don’t happen just because I’m from Finland,” says Sid.

Theater stages in addition, Finland has also been featured in films. For example, a movie just premiered in Sweden Andra actwhose screenwriters are Finnish.

According to Sid, Finland and Sweden have invested in film and TV cooperation for a long time.

“This cooperation has been prepared for years. Now it’s starting to show.”

For example, the Tom of Finland film produced by Helsinki Film, which was completed in 2017, received a lot of attention in Sweden. Film producer Annika Sucksdorff After the film, he moved to the head of the film department of SF Studios, a veteran of the Swedish film industry.

Also in the theater, Maria Sid is planning a Nordic co-production.

“For example, a concept that would move from one place to another would be interesting. Everyone would get their own show, but it would be shared by our Nordic countries”, Sid envisioned.

Also on the stage of the city theater you may see performances in which both Finnish and Swedish are spoken, says Sid.

M/S Tiamantin the premiere is coming in a few weeks, April 15th.

The working group now practices every day and the text lives in the hands of the authors. The writer Nina Wähä is excited about writing for the theater because it is not the same lonely drudgery as writing a novel.

“The working group owns the text just as much as I do,” he says.

Anna Takanen says that the play about Swedish-Finnishness is aimed at “everyone” because the story deals with universal themes. But above all, he hopes for Swedish-Finns in the audience.

“And of course also Finns. You can take a ship from Finland to Stockholm and then hop on board our ship on the same trip,” says Takanen.