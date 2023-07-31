Theater | Fascism has not gone down in history, and one reason for that is entertainment: Researcher explains why the bad guys are often Nazis

Nazis lost the war Adolf Hitler shot himself and anti-Semitic fascism has been condemned since World War II as strongly against Western values.

However, far-right totalitarianism and racial thinking repeatedly rear their heads in culture as well as politics.

What really fascinates about the Nazis more than half a century after the war?

Fascism’s enchantment and affective heritage in Finnish culture project examines the history of Finnish fascism and how it affects today. The project, funded by the Kone Foundation and implemented by the University of Turku’s Department of History, Culture and Arts Research, combines research and performance art.

“In this project, we want to find out what symbolic power is associated with Nazism and how, for example, through renewed imagery and digitization in pop culture, that power becomes relevant again and again,” says the cultural historian leading the project. Kimi Kärki.

The project includes Fiikka Forsmanin directed by They said: Borders closed -performance series, which started in February at Turku Tehdas Theatre. The fourth part was performed on Thursday, July 27, at Tampere’s Työväen Theatre.

Fascist movements and extreme nationalism are not history in Finland, but in recent years we have also seen a shift to the extreme right, which is familiar in several European countries.

“Unfortunately, this project seems very relevant right now,” says Kärki, referring to the far-right group recently uncovered by the Central Criminal Police, which was intended to carry out acts of political terrorism with 3d printed machine guns.

Nazi propaganda in the 1930s harnessed affects, i.e. emotional states, which were an important part of the spread of the idea. They are equally important in today’s fascism.

Kärki considers hatred, which is accompanied by fear and repetition, to be the strongest emotion related to Nazism. Fascists get satisfaction from their side winning and categorizing people according to racial superiority. Violent fantasies of power are common in fascism.

Fascism includes contradictory emotional states: in addition to anger and pompous worship of power, there is joy and sentimentality, kitsch and blatant cruelty.

Tip is a researcher specializing in the history of popular culture. It is precisely in entertainment that the Nazis have remained in power for the last half century. I don’t think there is a more reliable villain than the Nazis.

The public loves killing Nazis, no matter what from Indiana Jones, Wolfenstein –of video games or Jalmari Helanderin Interior (2023). Quentin Tarantino Dishonorable bastards (2009) has the audience cheering as a movie theater full of Nazis is razed to the ground.

In other words, the harder the stuff, the better.

The Nazis got to act as bad guys again in the Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny adventure. In the foreground is the film’s main villain Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

“Nazis and Nazi imagery have such a visual appeal that they work well in contrast to the heroes,” says Kärki.

On the other hand, it is more difficult to imagine a similar high-spirited list in today’s story about neo-Nazis; American History X(1998) and Dome Karukoski Lionheart (2013) we expect more contradictions and shades from neo-Nazi narratives.

“Furthermore, from a purely visual point of view, the neo-Nazis are usually not as interesting as the Nazis of the Second World War,” says Kärki.

Straight ones in addition to historical references, fascism lives on in entertainment in the form of a large-scale spectacle. Kärki has investigated the director who served as Hitler’s court propagandist Leni Riefenstahl (1902–2003) the impact of movies on pop culture.

Riefenstahl’s famous Nazi propaganda films such as The triumph of will (1935) and Olympic (1936), have long been shown in film history courses due to their advanced technical execution.

See also HS Now | Can you get to Arkadianmäki with these? Here are this spring's strangest election antics Leni Riefenstahl (front) and Adolf Hitler on the set of the film Triumph of the Will.

At the center of the grandiose Nazi aesthetics is the idea of ​​a Wagnerian of Gesamtkunstwerk, that is, about aestheticizing society into a total work of art. The parades organized by the Nazis and the shockingly choreographed performances of the Nuremberg Party Days captured by Riefenstahl In the triumph of the willwere dizzying experiences for the participant.

“We people seem to have a preference for grand displays of mass power, so it’s no wonder that the Nazis took the spectacle as part of their public aesthetics and used it very skillfully”, Kärki analyzed.

Later, the mass spectacles of the fascists have visually inspired sci-fi films, such as the one directly quoting Riefenstahl in the end credits scene Star Wars (1977) and Denis Villeneuve Dunes (2021).

According to Kärje, you can also see fascist pomposity in modern rock concerts. The position of a rock star standing in front of a teeming mass of people has the same power worship as a fascist leader.

Kärki mentions using fascist imagery The Wall – the very birth of rock opera by Roger Waters from the intoxicating, and therefore uncomfortable, experience of being the frontman of a huge arena band.

Actual Borders closed -play, of which this year’s performance series is a foretaste, will premiere in 2024.

Forsman and producer of the play Anja Lappi they don’t say in which theater yet Borders closed we’ll see, but the purpose is also to take the show on tour in time.

They said: the working group of the closed borders show series.

The parts of the performance series have emphasized different aesthetic means. The performance seen in Tampere on Thursday, July 27, focused on physical expression. In the abstract half-hour, the movements and gestures of the actors were able to reflect feelings related to fascism, such as agitation and fear.

Rehearsal-like scenes are also accompanied by the composer of the final work Petri Kuljuntaustan electronic music written and performed by the Orchestra of the Turku Synthetization Society.

The show lives all the time and watches its time. The discussions held with the audience as part of the performance series influence the content and artistic solutions of the upcoming play.

After the performance in Tampere, Kärki, Forsman and the docent Kari Kallioniemi talked about the background of the project and answered the audience’s questions. In addition, the creators asked to tell what kind of emotions the show evoked.

Actors Antti Silvennoinen (left), Anu Almagro and Terhi Suorlahti lived in the emotional world of fascism in the Borders closed performance in Tampere.

Forsman says he wants to deal with it Borders closed -presents fascism and nationalism in a way that gets beyond the obvious and towards darker affective undercurrents. Working on the presentation piece by piece has been an excellent method for that.

“This kind of investigative process has been really eye-opening and forced me to constantly question my own thinking as well,” says Forsman.

Both director Forsman and producer Lappi are calling for more projects that cross art and scientific research. Both forms of knowledge can support each other.

“The amount of research and history that I have been exposed to during this process is humbling,” says Lappi.

They said: Borders closed Fifth part of the series of performances in Aboagora, a science and art event in Turku on August 24.