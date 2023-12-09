Theater | Experimental musical theater seeks the radical power of pleasure, and the song is fresh out of tune

Oblivia’s show Pleasure, which combines philosophy and naivety, is one of its most complex works.

Performing arts

Pleasure. Finland’s first performance at Teatteri Viirus 8.12. Concept and devising Oblivia and other group, Performers Timo Fredriksson, Annika Tudeer, Juha Valkeapää.

Three people who each seem to have something so complicated to say that they don’t get to say it like little hokeys here and there, conquer the small stage of Viurus. Soon they start a song in slightly broken English about how the interior of the Earth is yellow. At the back of the stage are glitter curtains, lights and a small band.

Similar to the loose concert format of the Oblivia group Pleasure-performance is naive, and at the same time its minimalistic songs approach perfectly reasonable themes. For example Lacan’s the concepts of emptiness and pleasure of psychoanalysis, from which they have developed a punk version, a Zen-like relinquishment of desires, the border between hedonism and healthy self-care, and the concept of enjoyment as a radical act that empowers.

Annika Tudeerin a furious ability to cling to a few arguments, by Timo Fredriksson a figure forever swaying in his thoughts and a visitor who completes the group, Juha Valkeapääna phenomenal naive presence, like turning into a living question mark, form a dense network of gestures and expressions on the stage.

Thereto Go to Hell the glamour-seeking accessories they designed bring a sadly endearing humanity.

Pleasure is a combination of a concert and musical theater, where the singing is deliberately out of tune, with a backing singer Gabriele Lesch except for.

However, a stumbling and stumbling style is probably the only possible choice for approaching pleasure. A little mocking in the expression David Bowiemaybe Nick Cave and others who have once convinced members of the group of the pleasure of exciting rebellion.

The naïve style doesn’t play around with big themes and doesn’t make fun of philosophies, but on the contrary, it tries in every way to make them surprising to everyone. There is something similar in Germany that captivated the public MA in Nummis.

Oblivia it could be a dance troupe because of its choreography, it could be a theater troupe because of its performers, it could be a performance troupe because of its visuals… but it’s not really any of these, it’s first and foremost Oblivia.

A composer who joined the group in 2019 Yiran Zhao captures Oblivia’s spirit of playfulness, kindness and philosophical reflection, and adds a slightly dreamy tone to it. Meri Ekolan there is a similar quiet melancholy in light situations.

When I think about the group, founded in 2000, one fundamental definition of the group’s performances is the presence of pleasure. Be it tormenting, charming or playful. This characterization seems particularly appropriate for the group’s latest trilogy Emotions and Politics – section, which is actually the name of the final section Pleasure.

The trilogy began with someone who took a strong stance and self-critically mocked contemporary art, premiered in Stuttgart Verdrängen, Verdrängen, Verdrängen – from the work, which was followed by a performance in Wuppertal, Germany Obsessionswhich dealt with the fascination of extremists and totalitarian regimes.

In Pleasure is similar to self-criticism as in Verdrängenbut a bit more fragile and choppy – should we say, in a package depicting the fickle nature of pleasure and desire?

Oblivia group’s Pleasure performance meets the format of a loose concert.

Presentation is, in my opinion, the most complex and demanding of Oblivia’s works. The small space does not spare the performers, and the words of each song are heavily loaded with meaning. Not an easy tick for anyone.

“ The small space does not give mercy to the performers.

Expert in German philosophy Eetu Viren write Brecht-in his analysis, that precisely pleasure is what by focusing on we are able to resist oppressive systems based on control, and this kind of thinking, in my opinion, echoes Obliviank’s work, but only as a game of thought.

Others are a kind of nostalgia for a time when pleasure was perhaps more innocent than today, and pleasure caused at the expense of others’ suffering. At the same time, in my opinion, the group settles accounts with thinkers who were particularly important highlighters of individual freedom at the turn of the 90s and 2000s, but who are forced to look at it in a new way by today’s political situation.

Although the concert-like disorientation eats away at the intensity and cuts away the playfulness, Oblivia still leaves behind the feeling that the wrestling with the considerations of pleasure rewards the audience’s effort.

The performing arts group Oblivia has found its way into the hearts of the Central European public for years, no matter what the famous critic chooses Esther Boldt Oblivia as group of the year in the Tanz Year Book in 2011.

Oblivia is also fond of the series. Perhaps their most famous – and their breakthrough work just outside the borders of Finland – was Entertainment Island.

Oblivia is once again caught up in such philosophical undercurrents that you can’t quite reach in a day or two of working in a workshop. Dealing with them requires persistence and being with them. Time and thoughts that have folded over moments, years and decades. An entire trip across Oblivia.

Guitarist Thilo Ruck, mezzo-soprano Gabriele Lesch, composer and electronic music Yiran Zhao, external commentator Alice Ferl lights Meri Ekola and Stine Hertel, costumes Tua Helve.