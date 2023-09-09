Theater | Espoo’s theater participated in the demonstration, and it didn’t please everyone – Are theaters now afraid of political pressure?

The autonomy of art must continue to be respected, theater industry professionals say.

Theater industry the leading figures are worried about the interference of politics in art.

The topic talked about this week when coalition politicians criticized Espoo’s theaterrenamed &, for supporting the demonstration against racism and fascism.

The theater showed its support for the Me emme vaikene demonstration organized on September 3, in which more than 10,000 people participated in Helsinki. The theater made a Facebook post about the topic and the theater’s employees participated in the demonstration.

Among other things, a discussion arose in the message service X about whether a theater that runs partly with state money is allowed to take a stand on politics. Director of the Espoo theater Erik Söderblom told HS on Wednesday that the theater is non-partisan and so was the demonstration, so there was “nothing miraculous” in supporting it.

The issue was discussed at the board meeting of the Espoo City Theater Foundation on Wednesday. Söderblom and the chairman of the board Paula Viljakainen (kok) did not want to tell HS about the content of the meeting in more detail.

“We had a good and constructive discussion about opposing racism and concluded that we agree on racism,” says Viljakainen.

“At our house there is a seamless connection to our government and the crucial cultural actors of the city of Espoo, and there is no problem with that,” Söderblom points out.

“However, in the broader picture, not only regarding the theater but the entire art field, there is a tendency to limit the living space of art and a desire for political guidance. We want to intervene in the funding of art on political grounds. This is of course very worrying. In a healthy society and democracy, art has its own mission, which is not tied to party politics,” he continues.

Board member of the Espoo City Theater Foundation Oskari Kolehmainen (ps) did not want to comment on the matter without the chairman Viljakainen’s permission.

Member of the board Teresia Volotinen (vihr) said at the meeting that despite the criticism, supporting the demonstration was acceptable.

Volotinen is also the chairman of the theater’s support association and he previously served as a trustee of Espoo’s greens. He doesn’t think that the theater has reason to fear a funding cut because of the protest.

“Civilized society doesn’t work like that. It’s a slightly worrying thought, but we’re not at that point. Of course, you can make statements for or against the theater.”

Finland CEO of Teatterit ry Kaisa Paavolainen does not see that political pressure is a smoldering phenomenon in the Finnish theater world.

“Despite individual comments on social media, I believe that all parties are committed to the principle that art is free and art institutions are free to act according to their values.”

Director General of the National Theatre Mika Myllyahon in my opinion, the criticism received by the Espoo theater seems “silly”. There is nothing new in the cultural sector taking a stand on social issues.

“Yes, theaters also support Ukraine, for example. This is the kind of time where every issue is raised, and it’s tiring. We have a lot of problems, we should work together to solve them and not seek points for ourselves by building confrontations.”

Mill pit according to that, supporting the demonstration was appropriate, as the event was non-partisan.

“But if you want to have a discussion about it in Espoo, then by all means.”

There is no political pressure at all at the National Theatre, Myllyaho assures. He is not afraid of theaters being subject to censorship.

“However, I hope for that much civility in this society. Otherwise, we would be on the road to Hungary, it is hardly wanted here.”

Several a freelance director who made political plays Susanna Kuparinen instead considers the threat of political influence to be real.

“It must have occurred to the heads of publicly funded theaters that difficult times lie ahead. I hope it doesn’t lead to self-censorship,” he states.

Kuparinen himself came under criticism in 2016, for example Parliament III – because of his play. The play quoted the then prime minister Juha Sipilä (kok) wife in a way that was perceived as offensive.

Yle’s editor-in-chief Atte Jääskeläinen it was claimed that Kuparinen wanted to be “blacklisted” because of the play, but Jääskeläinen denied the claims.

“It seemed absurd”, Kuparinen recalls the uproar.

Copper hasn’t given in to the pressure, but admits he sometimes wonders if anyone wants to hire him because of his assertive style.

“My production is not even flashy compared to, for example, Central Europe. Everyone is wearing clothes and not throwing pig’s blood. I do political criticism. You can’t do that if you’re not honest. If you compromise on that, what is left?”

Söderblom previously emphasized to HS that the theater specifically opposes racism, not the government. Kuparinen doesn’t see a problem, even if the situation is different.

“It is absurd to demand government loyalty from institutions and thinking people. The essence of Finnish politics is to criticize those in power. What is suddenly problematic about this?”