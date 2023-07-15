Theater | Eeva Soivio “technically died” in the middle of the show, and then everything started over – “The period of cardiac arrest was nothing but darkness”

In April, Eeva Soivio’s heart stopped in the middle of a performance on the stage of the Group Theatre. No reason was found. The time of the cardiac arrest felt like “just darkness”, and after that many things changed. There has been another big turning point in Soivio’s life: when he was a child, his brother disappeared without a trace.

Kristina Sarasti

2:00 am | Updated 6:56 am

“Lat the end of his studies there will be nothing left of him.”

It was Thursday evening, April 20, and the actor Eva Soivio had just finished his opening monologue Group Theater Fake mothers– in the play to these words.

Her voluntarily childless character preached to her friend, who became the mother of a new family, how empty-handed bonus mothers are in the end.