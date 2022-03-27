Theater Domestic theaters will soon see a lot of Ukrainian and other new translation plays if the program to diversify the program is successful

The World on Stage project, launched in Finland, helps theaters find new works and fund their translation and performance productions.

Ukrainians and other European plays are now being made available to Finnish theaters in a new way. A project has been launched in Finland, which aims to diversify the programs of domestic theaters and also aims to lower the threshold for theaters to engage in translations.

Launched last Friday, the three-year World of Playwrights project will help theaters find new works and fund their translation and performance productions.

It has been launched by the Finnish Cultural Foundation, which also co-finances it with the Svenska kulturfonden. The implementation of the project will lead Theater Information Center Tinfo.

On Friday the first list of 25 plays related to the project was published. The themes of the selected plays highlight history and the shadow of war, as well as refugee and social, ethical and ecological issues.

Among the texts are, for example, the works of four Ukrainian writers, all written after the bloody uprising of the Maidan.

“The events of 2014-2015, the occupation of Crimea and other military operations initiated and provoked by Russia in eastern Ukraine have left their mark Lena Lyagushonkovan, Ludmila Tymoshenko, Natalia Vorozbytin and Serhi Zhadanin plays, even though each of them, in its own way, erodes the past of its homeland and at the same time a corner of the country that is central to the fate of Europe as a whole, ”the project bulletin says.

The World on Stage project says it will translate Zhadan’s acclaimed work Gun queue and producing a theatrical performance from it, after which it can be taken into the production of any theater.

Playlist have drawn up a six-member expert group of writers and theater makers.

The selection includes five plays in German, four in Ukrainian and Swedish, and three in French. In addition, two works written in Arabic, Norwegian and Catalan, as well as one written in Russian, Croatian, Spanish and English, are included.

All the plays were written in the 21st century, and none of them have been performed in theater in Finland before.

The plays have been chosen by, among others, the author Hassan Blasimplaywright and translator Elli Salo as well as an instructor Saara Turunen.

The next selection of 25 plays will be released in a year.

“Similar satsi will still be in 2024, when there will be a total of 75 plays on the recommended list. Of these, 15 have been quota for Nordic works, according to the criteria of another sponsor, Svenska kulturfoden, ”the project release states:

“It is up to them to choose the translation and production support for which the theater software designers are applying for translation support. The selection of an expert group has been created to provide concrete help in accessing texts not previously presented in Finland. ”