In St. Petersburg on Thursday, May 6, the theater director, actor and teacher Oleg Zorin died. He was 82 years old. His death is reported on website Lensovet Academic Theater.

“Oleg Dmitrievich died this morning. He worked until the last day, was in a fairly vigorous working condition and actively participated in the life of the theater. But still, age, unfortunately, takes its toll, ”said TASS Director of the Theater. Lensovet Valery Gradkovsky.

He added that Zorin was engaged in the theater as an actor and director, and also worked on the course at the Theater Academy.

Oleg Zorin in 1961 was admitted to the troupe of the Lensovet Theater. He played in the performances “Cruelty”, “Mystery-Buff”, “Lefty”, “Mrs. Piper is investigating”, and others. In 1985-1995 he worked at the Experiment Theater, where he actively performed in the one-actor theater genre. In 1995 he returned to the Lensovet Theater as a director.

Oleg Zorin worked at St. Petersburg television. As a director, he staged the play “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” based on the play by Bernard Shaw.