Irina Apeksimova, who has been the director of the Moscow State Theater of Drama and Comedy on Taganka since 2015, has been appointed director of the “Commonwealth of Taganka Actors” theater. This was announced on Tuesday, December 26 by the press service of the Moscow Department of Culture.

At the same time, Natalya Alshevskaya, who led the “Commonwealth of Taganka Actors” for the past 12 years, decided to remain the head of the theater troupe. She has been heading it since 2014.

“The decision of the Department of Culture will allow to consolidate the management of two theater buildings, which were originally one whole. Taganka was created as a single theater complex with two stages. But for well-known reasons, the theater was divided, “- leadsRIA News»Words of Apeksimova for the press service.

Now, according to her, there is an opportunity to effectively manage a single theater complex. Apeksimova clarified that at the moment both theaters are working and plans for the season have been approved in them.

On September 4, it became known that the director Yevgeny Marcelli would become the artistic director of the Moscow City Council Theater. The former artistic director of the Mossovet Theater, Pavel Chomsky, died in 2016. There was no new artistic director in the theater, all creative issues were solved by the director’s board, which today consists of Yuri Eremin and Andrei Konchalovsky.