Theater | Coalition politicians fined Espoo’s theater for participating in an anti-racism demonstration

The board of the Espoo City Theater Foundation will discuss the issue at its meeting on Wednesday evening.

Espoo the theater, renamed &, has received criticism after showing its support for a demonstration against racism and fascism.

The discussion on the topic was sparked on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter), when coalition politicians questioned why a state-funded actor such as a theater supports a demonstration critical of the Finnish government.

The topic was reported earlier Western pass-magazine.

The demonstration called “We don’t keep silent” was organized in Helsinki on Sunday, September 3. The advertisement for the event reads “racists and fascists out of government”.

The day before the demonstration, Espoo’s theater showed its support for the event on their Facebook pages.

“& supports and participates in the demonstration on September 3, 2023. It is important for us to build a safe, vibrant, multi-vocal and international Finland. We encourage everyone to participate in the expression of opinion and share the invitation on their own channels. This is vital. We will not be silent,” the publication reads.

The text was accompanied by a picture where the theater staff were holding Me emme vaikene signs.

On Tuesday, the theater clarified in Xthat it condemns what was seen in the demonstration violent and threatening banners.

The coalition member of parliament and city councilor of Espoo Hi Sammallahti demanded in Xthat all state-supported institutions that supported the demonstration should be defunded.

Espoo city councilor Mikko Laakso (co.) wrote in X: “That feeling when the Espoo City Theater wants to overthrow the Finnish government.”

Espoo showman Erik Söderblom sees “nothing miraculous” in the fact that the theater supported the demonstration.

“The expression was non-partisan, just like our theater. It is quite natural that we take a stand against racism and fascism,” he tells HS.

The theater has received some inquiries from the Espoo city council on the subject, but according to Söderblom, there has been no assistance of any kind.

“If there have been questions, we have told you what it is about. We have a good connection and trust with the council.”

The issue will be discussed on Wednesday evening at the regular meeting of the city theater foundation, among other topics.

Söderblom finds Finland’s “current, strange” discussion culture strange.

“This commotion is an example of that. If we go in this direction, we will soon be on our way to Poland and Hungary, where artistic freedom will be restricted and disrupted. Then there is no longer a democracy.”

The theater is an art institution that must have autonomy, he says.

“We are in the business of the little person and it is natural that an art institution supports basic values. I would even say that it is our basic mission.”

Söderblom does not want to directly respond to politicians’ criticisms.

“We are not party-politically committed, and if we reacted to these now, we would no longer be that.”

Councilor Mikko Laakso believes that the Espoo theater is criticizing the government with its support. Söderblom disagrees.

“At no point in our statement did we talk about the government, but about racism and fascism.”

“The ethos of Sunday’s demonstration was strongly against the government and therefore related to party politics. Susijengi also came to this conclusion when they withdrew from the list of supporters of the demonstration,” Laakso commented to HS via email.

“I consider it a mistake that the city theater participated in the anti-government demonstration as a public organization. The participation of private individuals in demonstrations against the government, on the other hand, belongs to democracy.”

However, Laakso does not think, like Sammallahde, that Espoo’s theater funding should be cut in order to support the demonstration.

“Of course not, this kind of thinking does not belong in Finland. I just hope for better judgment from them in the future.”