No, the filthy beast is still not dead. She was not dead in 1979, when Thomas Bernhard wrote Before retirement, a comedy of the German soul; it is still there, today, prowling, odious, insidious, feeding on all the smells of rottenness in the world, all of our weaknesses, exacerbating the nationalist overtones everywhere on our doors.

In 1979, Germany retrained a large number of Nazi dignitaries in its administration. They reach retirement age without ever having been worried. This is the case of Rudolf Höller, president of the court of a city whose name we will not know, somewhere in FRG. Like every evening, in an unchanging ritual, Höller returns to the family home where he finds his two sisters, Véra and Clara.

Ambiguous relationships and destructive words

The first feels a boundless admiration for this brother whom she hid for ten years in the cellar, while oblivion erases all traces of the past. The second lost the use of its legs following the Allied bombardments. Nailed to an armchair, almost silent, she reads all the newspapers, writes to them compulsively when she is not sewing or picking up, just as compulsively, her brother’s laundry. Between the three, ambiguous, almost incestuous relations between Rudolf and Vera while Clara suffers bullying and humiliation from the other two. No physical violence, no. But words, as destructive as the blows of a penknife, to hurt Clara, who does not approve of the ideology of her elders. Bernhard’s play is set on October 7. Every October 7, in this house with high windows that barely open onto the unnamed city, the family celebrates the anniversary of the birth of Heinrich Himmler, head of the SS. When Rudolph ran an extermination camp, he had had the “honors” of a visit from Himmler. Since then, Rudolph has donned the uniform of an SS officer, Vera a gala dress and they celebrate this date with champagne.

Hatred of ordinary monsters

In three tables cut with a line, the tension, underpinned by the most ignoble words said in a tone of the most playful, continues to grow. Everything goes there: hatred of Jews, hatred of Americans, hatred of the outside world. But behind this hatred, we can guess the fear, the fear that the past will reappear and that the truth will come to light.

They are ordinary monsters. People who do not feel the slightest remorse, who leaf through the family photo album and admire the trees and nature that surrounded the camp. Even if, in the background, we can guess the silhouettes of Jewish prisoners, elsewhere the gas chambers. Vera laughs. Rudolph too. Clara is on the verge of vomiting. The champagne flows freely. A scene of decadence, it floats a scent of orgy at the end of a reign. In the house with the padlocked shutters, Vera has given leave of the deaf and mute little maid. You can never be too careful. We listen to Beethoven. Rudolph resents his doctor, a Jew; to the neighborhood children who splash it, necessarily Jews; to industrialists who would like to build a chemical factory under his windows that would spoil his view. Everything is said in a playful tone …

A text full of traps and pitfalls

Everything in the staging, in the direction of actors participates in this dramaturgy which constantly oscillates between tragedy and grotesque. Alain Françon brought together Catherine Hiegel and André Marcon. Noémie Lvovsky is Clara, a key character around whom the other two will turn, like predators on the prowl. Hiegel and Marcon, a duel at the top, the art of the actor carried to the highest which thwarts all the obvious. She, long white mane, powerful voice capable by a simple inflection of sliding from desire to the most base cruelty. Him, expressing all the cowardice and virility that he brandishes like a standard. Both challenge this text riddled with traps and pitfalls, balancing horrors with aplomb, without batting an eyelid, amplifying the meaning of the words, provoking strange laughter and deep unease. Each of their gestures, of their movements comes in counterpoint to the avalanche of sentences pronounced with this distance which keeps them in the right place, in the place of the theater, in the place of Thomas Bernhard, who, behind an apparent cynicism, wanted nothing more than to sound the alarm bells. Alain Françon follows in the author’s footsteps to give us to hear in a radical way, without pretense, this necessary piece today as yesterday.

