Theater attendance falls by 5% in 2024, but Spanish cinema improves its data

Attendance at movie theaters has still not recovered its pre-pandemic state. COVID taught other forms of consumption and cinema has survived, but it has been far from the figures that were usually seen before 2020. The recovery after the closure of theaters was progressive, but in 2024 it has suffered a hiatus that has led to the fact that the data for theaters in Spain have fallen by 5% with a total of 71 million viewers, representing a collection of 477 million euros according to data offered by the consulting firm ComsCore, which measures the box office.

By finding positive data within the slowdown in recovery, Spanish cinema improves its data from the previous year (just barely), but given the general decline, its market share increases. Spanish cinema grossed 81.1 million euros in 2023, and according to the specialized portal TaquillaEspaña, before the end of the year it was at 82.3 million, so it is to be expected that the figure will be somewhat more positive and close to 84. millions. Those years where 100 million were a reality are long gone, but Spanish cinema has survived the decline in the current year and has increased its screen share by 2 points to 19% compared to 175% in 2023.

ComsCore values ​​the data in its press release and believes that the consequences of the Hollywood actors and actresses strike were noticeable in the first half of the year, where many premieres were delayed or did not arrive on time. This is where the decline for all of 2024 is concentrated, while in the second half the data has been very positive, closing the year with a December of stratospheric figures.





“While the first half of the year closed with a drop of 13% compared to the previous year, the second half of the year recovered ground compared to the same period in 2023, and it is expected that this upward trend, which began in the second half, will continue. keep at the beginning of the new year,” they explain in their statement in which they also offer the list of the films that have been the most successful. The big winner has been Inside Out 2, which premiered on June 19, achieving the best weekend of the year with 6.9 million euros, and finally being the highest grosser with a collection of 45.5 million euros, which It represents almost 7 million tickets sold.

Disney leads that ranking by placing two other films in the top 5. At number 2 is Deadpool and Wolverine with almost 24 million euros raised and in fifth, and still with a lot of career ahead, is Moana 2, which already has 17 million of euros. In third place most animation with Gru 4, and in fourth Gladiator II, a hit in our country with 19 million euros (and still money to add these Christmas holidays).





The first Spanish film in the ranking is in position 7 and is, of course, the new installment of Padre no hay mas que uno, which in its fourth film continues to show its strength with family audiences. 13 million euros for the franchise. It is also the highest-grossing Spanish film. After it, the surprise of the season, La infiltrada, the thriller about ETA by Arantxa Echevarría that has exceeded eight million euros. In third place Buffalo Kids, the animated film that surpassed five million. All of them belong to Atresmedia’s film fiction, the great winner of the year (fifth place is also theirs with The Benetón Family).

We must also highlight the presence in the top ten of the highest-grossing Spanish films of two phenomena that few had counted on, two films in Catalan such as El 47 and Casa en flames, which have also turned their success into Goya nominations, where -like The Infiltrator- arrive as favorites.