“To exist here every day is to resist. If it wasn’t for the theatre, I’d probably be dead by now.” Ahmed Tobasi lives in the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank area. His grandparents were expelled from his house in Yizre’el during the nakba, the exodus of Palestinians in 1948. They took refuge in this city with the hope of returning one day. Tobasi was born and raised in the countryside. He was arrested in April 2002, during the second Intifada, in what became known as Sharon’s Srebrenica, when the Israeli Army besieged the camp for ten days, and in which the human rights of the civilian population were violated. As a result of that incursion, 52 Palestinians (mostly civilians) and 23 Israeli soldiers were killed. Tobasi was 17 years old and was not released until he was 21.

Currently, he is an actor and artistic director of The Freedom Theater, the Theater of Freedom, a cultural and claim center for Palestinian identity that draws attention to the naked eye in the heart of the countryside, in Balat al Shuhada, its busiest street. Just three blocks away, flowers and murals cover the wall where Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on May 11. Despite the fact that it was this event that put the Jenin camp on the map of the international community, it is common to see images of other victims on the streets, some of whom died at a very young age. Due to this violence, the theater has become a space to manage fear, depression and trauma. Tobasi is grateful to have this tool to resist. Therefore, one of his tasks now is to wait for those people who, like him, want to express themselves freely. “We live under the occupation, the Israeli attacks, the martyrs, the conservative vision or the lack of education and employment. It is not easy to break the rules”, he laments.

Flowers and tributes cover the wall where journalist Shireen Abu Akleh died, in the center of the Jenin refugee camp. Bernat Marre

Tobasi’s office table is cluttered with messy brochures, scribbled papers, and little cups of Arabic coffee with the grounds still wet. Journalists, activists and the few tourists who have heard of the place come to see another vision of the resistance in Palestine. Along with Tobasi works Rania Wasfi, responsible for human resources and public relations. They are both from the countryside. His family went into exile in 1948 from around Haifa, in northern Israel. She was the first woman to enter the theater since practically her constitution, despite the opposition shown by many people in her circle. “I consider that I have created my personality here. As a woman I have discovered and fought for my rights, both inside and outside the community. It’s been hard work,” she states.

Mustafa Sheta, general manager of the ‘Freedom Theatre’, in his office. Martha Saiz

The center’s team is also made up of Mustapha Sheta, general director, researcher and expert in cultural resistance. “The violence exerted by the occupation is passing from person to person, finally remaining in childhood and in the weakest, and generating a vicious circle from which it is difficult to get out. Because this occupation is unlike any other; they need to take away our identity and beliefs to leave us without existence. That is why culture, science, art are important…”. For Sheta, this situation inevitably cuts across their lives. “I lost my father during the 2002 attacks. He went to the kitchen to get water when the Israeli army decided to kill all the people who looked out the window. He was not a combatant. He’s not even an activist. He was a teacher,” he recalls.

Julian’s dream

The Freedom Theater it opened its doors in 2006, but its history goes further, when Arna Mer-Khamis, a Jewish woman, arrived in Jenin during the first Intifada. The year was 1987. “When Arna arrived here, the local population didn’t trust her, it wasn’t very common for someone from the ‘other side’ to want to help here,” recalls Sheta. “The Israeli institutions said that she was doing suicidal work and the Palestinian authorities did not believe in her work.” Finally, she managed to gain the trust of the people in the countryside and she built two centers for children. “Many people came to see her as a mother,” continues the CEO. “And that is what her son Juliano also saw when he decided to stay with her and help her establish her first theater in Jenin, the Stone Theater (Theater of the Stone) for the stones used by the Palestinians before the attacks of the Israeli Army”. Arna-Mer Khamis received the Alternative Nobel Prize from the Foundation for a Harmonious Life in 1993, for her commitment to the defense and education of Palestinian children.

The human rights defender died in 1995 from cancer and her work was frozen for a few years. “We grew up, some of us went to university and then everything collapsed with the second Intifada and the destruction of the refugee camp. During 2002 some of those children who started with Arna joined the military resistance. Three of them died”, highlights Sheta.

After what happened, Juliano Mer-Khamis decided to return to Jenin and build a new theater, together with the Palestinian Zakaria Zubeidi, who was also one of Arna’s children. “The Freedom Theater It is not only a place where theater is performed, but it is also an art school, an example of cultural resistance. And that was Juliano’s dream, a place to fight for freedom, not only for Palestine, but for all of humanity,” says Tobasi. A freedom that not only implies the end of the occupation, but also issues such as equality, sexuality, identity or thought.

In 2011, Juliano Mer-Khamis was assassinated. It happened in broad daylight and it is not known who shot him in front of the theater. The space was able to survive thanks to the international support that the actor and activist had built up during all those years. People from the United States, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom or Portugal, most of them Jewish, were part of the friends of The Freedom Theater. “It is important that the majority are Jewish, so we show the world that this is not a problem between two religions, but between some people who had land and others who came to steal it,” argues the general director.

The threats and attacks did not stop with the murder of Juliano. From his drawer, Tobasi takes out some bags containing the shell casings that he has kept for years of several failed attempts. The last one, three months ago. “It could be the Israeli forces, but also someone from the community who doesn’t like what we do. Many people here believe that our work destroys culture and religion.”

Still, the actor He acknowledges that if he were not originally from the countryside, it would be much more difficult to maintain a space like this. “It is also dangerous, to the point that as an artistic director, I know that at any moment they can kill me. I don’t know why, nor am I afraid. It’s just something I look forward to. Maybe for other people it’s sad, but not for me, because I don’t work for my future or for my present, but for my theater”.

Ahmed Tobasi, actor and artistic director, shows the casing of a bullet found a few months earlier at the ‘Freedom Theatre’. Martha Saiz

And faced with those who define theater as a tool of soft resistance, Tobasi wonders why Juliano and many other artists were murdered. “It is easy for me to have and carry a gun. But changing people’s minds is much more difficult. It seems that the only way for the Palestinians is armed struggle and that is what they want us to believe. When I traveled to Europe, I met many people who knew the names of Palestinian artists, but not martyrs. The occupation tries to steal our kufiya – the traditional headscarf – or hummus. They even produced documents and maps showing the empty Palestinian lands. That is why we have the right to use art, culture and knowledge to resist.”

Through the eyes of women

Under the idea that freedom will not be complete without respect for all people, The Freedom Theater organized last August the first feminist theater festival in Palestine: Through the eyes of women, (Through the eyes of women). Most of the activities took place in Jenin, but also in Ramallah, the capital of the State of Palestine, located in the West Bank, 15 kilometers northwest of Jerusalem. However, the latest Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which also led to several incursions by the Army in the Jenin countryside and the death of a 17-year-old boy, affected the opening and the influx. “We have shown that the role of women is very important, and one of the main pillars in the construction and change of society,” says Wasfi.

Rania Wasfi, head of human resources and public relations at the ‘Freedom Theatre’, next to one of the murals at the center’s entrance Martha Saiz

One of the places where the festival took place was at Café Kafka, a space where coffee, art and culture coexist. Shatha Hanaysha is one of its four founders. She says that the idea arose from the lack of a place where cultural events were held and where she could work, study or simply reflect. “In general, we are not free to talk about everything. We are facing two faces of power, the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli occupation.”

Shatha Hanaysha, co-founder of Café Kafka, in one of the spaces of this cultural center in downtown Jenin. Bernat Marre

The name of the place was chosen in reference to the writer and the problems he had with his family, just as many young Palestinian women have with society. “Here we talk about what happens to us and around us, without anyone judging us and informing the authorities. In addition, the cultural events that we organize serve to publicize the Palestinian identity, to maintain its essence”, explains the owner of the premises.

Hidden on the fourth floor of one of the three shopping malls on the city’s main street, just five minutes from the refugee camp, Café Kafka is a unique place. Its walls full of books and the unbeatable views through its windows invite you to see another Palestine, the one that is not shown. In Hanaysha’s words: “I think there is a propaganda and a wrong belief about Palestine that makes us look like people who lead a simple life, a bad life. And I like to look out the window and see how beautiful this city is. Something that sometimes we forget.

