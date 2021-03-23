What seemed strange before, in 2020 became habitual. And while virtuality has been going through our daily lives for many years, it was never as evident as last year when, due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and confinement during quarantine arrived.

From shopping, to working or studying, everything happened to be done virtually. And laws were even voted in Congress through this modality. And while Internet entertainment reached unsuspected numbers due to the pandemic, it was difficult for the art industry to adjust to the digital age.

Because for the theater, shows and music festivals, the change was even more radical due to its face-to-face nature. To the initial functions by Zoom other formats were added, where it was the advancement of streaming services technology is vital. The key, being paid events, is to be able to count on a high capacity Internet service that adapts to the requirements of each client, and that guarantees a quality experience for the spectators.

In this context, one of the national companies that added technological support to this need was DataCloud, the technology firm that created a 100% Argentine cloud service to reduce connection and communication time on the network and streamline the work dynamics of companies. The company offers a platform that adapts to the number of users that the client needs. That is, it is prepared and customized for each type of transmission, taking into account its magnitude.

“The central benefit of working with services hosted in the same country where the event takes place, is the local contingency. Live events need quick and efficient decisions that cannot depend, for example, on the time zone of another country to request support “, explains the Manager of DataCloud, Diego Malaspina.

Another problem that exists with cloud services that are based abroad has to do with latency: the time it takes for stored data to travel from the data center to the cloud. “The quality of the Internet within the national territory is always better than what another country can provide, especially in a live event,” adds Malaspina.

At the same time, DataCloud linked the needs of artists with those of viewers by adding a ticketing service. The platform generates a ticket that is subsequently sent to the visitor’s email with a unique personalized access. And, in addition, the artist has the data of his viewers, which will allow him to develop strategies to know, personalize and expand the audience.

The implementation of this type of technology, given its efficiency and complexity, today is not only used in recitals or theater functions but also in year-end celebrations of companies, delivery of school diplomas and even birthdays. “The reality is that today we all need security and quality in streaming because virtuality has become part of our daily lives,” concludes Malaspina.