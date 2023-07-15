In the new piece by the Batsheva Dance Company, presented Thursday in Lisbon as part of the Almada Festival program, Ohad Naharin superimposes two choreographies. One, of his own conception, is a precision mechanism, incarnated by four athletic, inexorable dancers, oblivious to what is happening around them. The other is the genuine creation of each of the seven dancers who perform it. Once both were ready, Naharin superimposed them. While the compact group maintains close contact and cares for itself, its free peers walk apart, exalting their individuality or observing how unique each of their six companions are. The assembly of two very different materials leaves a lot of space for the public to interpret what happens.

Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker’s dance is almost always linked to classical and contemporary music: there are her five collaborations with Steve Reich or her works based on Mozart, Mahler and Bartók. Less usual is that she drinks from the popular tradition of the 20th century, as happens in her new show, Exit above, recently premiered at the Avignon Festival before embarking on a European tour that will take her to Madrid and Seville next year. The proposal begins with an indigestible accumulation of references to European high culture that, at first, can make one fear the worst: a nod to The Tempest of Shakespeare, another to that painting by Paul Klee in which Walter Benjamin managed to observe “the angel of history”. But, after that prologue, everything becomes lightness.

