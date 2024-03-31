Theater | Adult star Elias Salonen got a role from the Royal Swedish Drama Theatre: “Absurdity when I don't speak Swedish”

Salonen will appear in Dramaten's play Svindel during the spring.

Actor Elias Salonen see you on the theater stage in Sweden in the spring.

Among other things, from TV series Adults, Siege and Pasila Myrkky – Manni the well-known Salonen will appear in a play by the Dramaten theater, i.e. the Royal Swedish Drama Theater, starting in April Swindle.

Salonen says that he got a supporting role with a few days' notice. The original actor had to suddenly drop out of the play.

“It feels pretty absurd, especially since I don't speak Swedish,” Salonen laughs.

“But I thought if I didn't take on this challenge, I would regret it.”

In Salos and the director of the play At Rebecca Hemse is the same agent at the Actors in Scandinavia agency. Hemse had asked the agent for recommendations about Swedish actors, but Salonen's name had come up.

Hemse and Salonen had a couple of video calls and soon he was offered the role. The next day it was time to leave for Stockholm. It's been a couple of weeks of training now.

“The lines have taken shape surprisingly quickly, after all, this is a good language bath. My character was made Finnish, so I shouldn't sound Swedish,” says Salonen.

This is a Swedish writer by Sara Stridsberg to the acclaimed novel Antarctica of love (Swed. Kärlekens Antarctica) based play.

The lead role is played by a Swede Ingela Olsson and Salonen plays her boyfriend.

In the year The novel, published in 2018, tells about the deeply rooted misogyny in society from the perspective of a murdered prostitute.

Stridsberg is also responsible for the script of the play. The premiere is on April 4 and the shows will run until the beginning of June.

Salonen praises the working group's atmosphere.

“The rehearsals have had a wonderful atmosphere, even though the play is sad. I've been well received and even though the situation is stressful, it hasn't felt like that in training.”

Swindle is Salonen's first work project abroad.

“Of course, I have thought that it would be great to be able to work abroad. I didn't think it would happen so soon.”

Salonen, 29, who has acted since she was a teenager, is perhaps best remembered for Yle's hit series Adult Arttuna.

Last year, Salonen was seen in the crime drama series Siegefor which he also received praise for the lead role In HS's estimation. In January, Salonen was awarded leading actor of the year for his role with the Venla award.