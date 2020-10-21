Theater Actor Juha Muje always lived violently and with passion, and he did not procrastinate with death: Samuli Muje recalls his father, who watched all his son’s performances and played many times a week

Just before the death of his father Juha Muje, Samuli Muje had a role that had been one of his father’s favorites. The premiere of Ikiliikkuja last week became Samuli Muje’s first performance, which his father did not see.

Year then the actor Samuli Muje called his father To Juha Muje especially fun job news: he would start practicing Maiju Lassilan Forever, and for the first time in more than twenty years of his career, he would have the role that Father Juhak had played.

Muje had immediately remembered that his father had also performed Agronomist Pull in the 1990s at the Helsinki City Theater. However, he had no idea before the call how important the role was to his father.

“Dad exclaimed excitedly that he loved the role. Even thinking about the character started to make him laugh further, ”Muje says.

Juha Muje in 2011.­

It was revealed that Perpetual motion machine was one of the most important works of the veteran actor of all time.

Of course, Samuli Muje had seen the performance himself. However, he remembered little of the role character other than the inner tube of the car tire, which was pumped under his father’s clothes to make it fuller as the character gained weight during the performance.

Much more the father and son did not have time to talk about their first common role.

Juha Muje was hospitalized in February in the middle of a busy winter and only two weeks later he died of pancreatic cancer.

When Samuli Muje started at the Tampere Workers’ Theater Forever exercises, only a week had passed since the father’s death.

“There was a feeling in the rehearsals that there had to be some purpose to this timing,” Muje ponders.

The cancer had progressed so insidiously that the final diagnosis was not made to the family until after death.

Samuli Muje’s youngest son stated that Grandpa left like a cannonball. The image got Muje and his wife, an actor Heidi Kiviharjun first to laugh and then to cry.

“The boy’s sentence summed up the father’s personality. He lived violently and with passion, and when it came time to leave, he did not procrastinate unnecessarily, ”Muje thinks.

Samuli Muje himself had long guessed that his father was not healthy.

“In September, he received clean papers from the doctor and assured that everything is fine. I already said then that I see that it is not. ”

Samuli Muje says that his father Juha Muje wondered how the boy’s family could cope with everyday life, where both parents are Actors. Samuli Muje admits that the infant years were challenging when the children had to constantly get a caregiver home for the evening and the boys ’hobbies had to be reconciled according to the theater’s schedules. Now life is much easier.­

“Even quite often there is a feeling that one should call his father, ”Muje admits.

For example, when Jaro’s favorite football team, Pietarsaari Jaro, wins, or when autumn progresses to the point that the cottage should put the waters across.

The father and son used to call each other many times a week. They didn’t talk much about work issues, but they always watched each other’s presentations and gave positive feedback about them.

It premiered last Friday Forever came Samuli Muje’s first performance that his father did not see. Last autumn, Juha Muje traveled to Tampere as well Antigone that Boy’s band to the premieres, though the gray face revealed that he was not well.

“Dad knew it wasn’t easy to do theater, and he clearly appreciated all my work.”

Father’s job and his childhood hanging at the Turku City Theater made such an impression on Samuli Mujee that he never even considered a profession other than acting.

“No other job was ever of interest,” he notes.

In high school and military times, the fear of what would happen if you didn’t get to school flashed in my mind. Even then, however, Muje did not draw up the actual Plan B, but decided to apply for the sector through another means if necessary. In the end, Näty’s doors fortunately opened after only one gap year.

“Acting was never particularly encouraged at home, but probably even Dad took it for granted that I would become an actor,” Muje ponders.

At a young age, Samuli Mujee was so impressed by the theater that other professions have not attracted him.­

Also Samuli Muje’s own sons have already performed several theater roles. Especially younger than boys, like his father, he has also experienced hanging out in the theater. This is a robbery he watched the performance from the large stage of the Tampere Workers’ Theater so many times that he could memorize all the replicas.

“Sometimes Punt and I got strong feedback that you got off to a bad start,” Muje laughs.

Tampere Workers’ Theater Cat on a hot roof In the spring of 2017, Samuli Muje had colleagues, father, wife and firstborn son. It was the only time Juha and Samuli Muje were together on stage.

Although Muje had dreamed of cooperating in advance, it surprisingly did not feel easy.

“Especially during the rehearsals, I got the feeling that why that comes here to my workplace,” Muje recalls.

In retrospect, he is still grateful that the joint project took place.

“It would certainly have remained a nuisance if we had never done anything together,” he ponders.