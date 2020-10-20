Will that still happen with the European Union’s Brexit trade pact with Great Britain? Apparently nothing is going on at the moment. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also under pressure at home.

London / Brussels – The negotiations of the EU With Great Britain via a Brexit * trade pact are still blocked for the time being. “We should make the most of the time left. Our door is open, ”EU negotiators tweeted Michel Barnier on Tuesday after a phone call with his British colleague David Frost. However, London again demanded that the European Union show a willingness to compromise and change its position.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 I spoke again to @DavidGHFrost today. My message: we should be making the most out of the little time left. Our door remains open. – Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) October 20, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson* had the EU accused no Trade agreement wanting with Britain. Therefore, his country is preparing for an exit from the EU internal market and the customs union without a treaty at the turn of the year. A British government spokesman had even declared the trade talks over. It is unclear whether negotiations will continue.

Brexit negotiations stalled: House of Lords issues a cracking rejection of the draft law

The CSU * MEP Manfred Weber described the British threat to break off negotiations as “political theater”. The EU should not go to this level, said the group leader of the European People’s Party (EPP). The Brexit transition phase, during which everything has largely remained the same, will end in ten weeks. Without a contract, there is a risk of tariffs and other trade barriers. This could weigh heavily on the economy.

The British House of Lords, meanwhile, issued the so-called Internal Market Act a rejection by a large majority. The House of Lords voted 395 to 169 against the bill, including the British metro reported. With the law, the British government wants parts of the already valid Withdrawal Agreement between London and the EU lever out again. This met with strong protests from the opposition and the EU. They accused Johnson of breaking the law. There are many critics in the House of Lords Boris Johnsons.

The MPs in House of Commons had voted for the law more than a month ago with a clear majority. Now there could be a kind of political ping-pong game between the lower and upper houses. The law could have special rules for Northern Ireland in Brexit-Destroy agreements that are supposed to prevent a hard border with the EU state Ireland and new hostilities there. London speaks of a "safety net", Brussels of a breach of contract. (dpa / fmü)

