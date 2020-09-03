That evening, we are in the summer of 1998, four young boys and girls, with still vague ideas but already anchored in a future different from the present which they are contesting, have nothing to do with the final of the Coupe du soccer world. Gathered in a yurt, in order to not camp like everyone else, they imagine, like an oath, not to let themselves be dominated by a system they already reject.

A handful of years later, they are adults, and confronted with the pains of love, the galleys of unemployment, jobs without recognition, while others have taken the plunge. Cultivate organic, fight waste and all-concrete, try group life. And campaign to convince those around them, the inhabitants of the surrounding villages, to share this need for the future.

A “generation in transition”

In Yurt, all the actors: Claire Bouanich (Gloria), Bastien Chevrot (Jonathan), Sarah Coulaud (Juliette), Louise Fafa (Hélène), Maud Martel (Sybille), Jeanne Ruff (Camille), Hugo Tejero (Maxime) and Benjamin Zana (Isaac ), deploy a beautiful energy. And even get carried away a little too much, at the risk of sometimes confusing the spectator, so much do they struggle, inhabited by manifestly sincere convictions.

Gabrielle Chalmont, 26, who also signs the production, explains that “My generation is going through a transition. A huge complex mess lived by individuals who no longer want to stand idly by. It is this group of individuals that I want to talk about today. It’s time to tell stories ”. This is also the ambition of his company, the Thousand Springs, which since 2015 has been working in favor of “Theater on initiatives as beautiful as necessary, which questions the capacity of the human being to change and to rebuild himself”. Everything can therefore be done in a yurt.