Simply to have enjoyable. To show it by means of the absurd. With a contact of mockery aimed toward a sure clientele of sure massive inns. In a world the place being wealthy doesn’t suggest a lot anymore, the divide is consumed between extraordinary residents and this minority browsing the waves of an unreal world. Such is the context of “Palace”, this loopy universe and slightly extra, imagined by the director and creator Jean-Michel Ribes who with a number of authors of his mates, Jean-Marie Gourio, Gébé, François Rollin, Wolinsky… conceived first a tv sequence.

https://youtu.be/VXCmHvsXIYM

The journey started in 1988 on Canal Plus. The gags that adopted on this humorous musical appealed to many stars of the time, from tv, cinema and theater. These embrace Jean Carmet, Darry Cowl, Valérie Lemercier, Jacqueline Maillan, François Morel, Claude Piéplu, and occasional visitors corresponding to Pierre Arditi, Jean-Marie Bigard, Michel Blanc, Hélène Duc, André Dussollier, and so forth.

On this no less than six-star palace, you by no means get bored, the client is king, however the employees are crafty. The director, head of the rogues, to any recrimination of considered one of his operetta purchasers at all times presents essentially the most unbelievable of solutions. This recurring sequence ending on the a part of the client falsely knowledgeable by an acid: “I’ll have it in the future, I’ll have it!” “.

Palace, impressed by the Italian sequence Grand Hôtel, has subsequently appeared on a number of tv channels, from France 2 to TMC, together with Comédie, Paris Première… and a big insurance coverage firm (MAAF). is even intently impressed for a business. Palace is a part of the spirit and quirky humor of “Merci Bernard”, from the identical band, a sequence broadcast in 1982 and 1983.

And the journey was not over. In 2019, Palace is transposed on the stage of the Théâtre de Paris, with Jean-Michel Ribes directing, in entrance of a delighted viewers. A present recorded and broadcast this Saturday at 11:25 pm on France 2. With a big forged of dancers and actors: Salim Bagayoko, Joséphine de Meaux, Salomé Diénis-Meulien, Mikaël Halimi, Magali Lange, Jocelyn Laurent, Philippe Magnan, Karina Marimon, Gwendal Marimoutou, Coline Omasson, Thibaut Orsoni, Simon Parmentier, Christian Pereira, Alexie Ribes, Rodolphe Sand, Emmanuelle Seguin, Anne-Elodie Sorlin, Alexandra Trovato, Eric Verdin, Philippe Vieux, Ben Akl, Armelle Gerbault. And a barely outdated fragrance, however excellent for having a great time, and for laughing with out a night costume.