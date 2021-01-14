Theater 320 performances have already been canceled at the National Theater, and the designer has had to throw his work in the trash over and over again: “It is unlikely that it will be possible to start in February”

The spring of theaters is uncertain in the pressure of pandemic restrictions, but theaters have hope for the best. There’s going to be a lot of interest in the spring repertoire – as long as the theaters can only be opened first.

As usual in the spring this thing would not start like this.

But now it’s 2021 and a pandemic, so before we go to the spring program offerings of theaters in the metropolitan area, let’s talk for a moment about the National Theater production designer Tapani Kukkolan with what the coronary pandemic has meant to his work.

“Well, this has been pretty exciting,” Kukkola says, laughing right at the beginning.

In a theater, the production designer is the one who – as Job Title says – plans where and when the performances take place. Even normal work requires reconciling countless things and people, but the pandemic has made it even more challenging.

“Yes, you get used to it mentally, but it does a lot of work that gets to be thrown in the trash.”

Kukkola has calculated that from March 13 last year to the end of January this year, 320 performances have been canceled at the National Theater. According to Kukkola’s bills, the last cancellation made now in January was the fifth schedule he made, which became rubbish.

Tickets for the February – March screenings have already been sold, but Kukkola says that the theater is waiting with a “very large reservation” to see if they can be shown.

“It’s pretty critical to get started in February. I find that unlikely. ”

Corona Coordination Group Kukkola watches information sessions together with the theater’s key personnel. Different scenarios are made, but cancellations and implementation of plans only start from the info. “That’s the starting point.”

Tapani Kukkola has worked as a production designer at the National Theater since 1998. He says work is normally divination, but now “predictability is poor”.

Five dumped plans: isn’t it frustrating?

“It’s a little frustrating. But now everyone in the world has had to get used to the fact that this kind of bullshit. I have to say: love the sport! And that day will also come when we get to perform. That is what we are going towards here. Vaccinations are probably the key to that. ”

This is what the spring of theaters in the metropolitan area looks like – when the theaters are opened:

Timo Tuominen and Petra Karjalainen are starring in the National Theater’s performance Hours, Weeks, Months.­

At the National Theater many domestic novelties are coming on the scene.

On the big stage you will see Reko and Tina Lundánin based on works Hours, weeks, months. Its roles feature singing Actors Petra Karjalainen and Timo Tuominen. The work about death, everyday life and sorrow has been written by a manuscript Kati Kaartinen and is controlled by Tuomas Rinta-Panttila. The music played by the live band has been composed Jussi Tuurna.

In November, had to cancel Juha Jokelan Docents also awaits its premiere on the big stage. Its roles are seen Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Ria Kataja, Tommi Korpela, Maria Kuusiluoma, Otto Rokka, Marja Salo and video Snezhina Petrova.

The concluding part of Ruska Ensemble’s Arctic trilogy will also be seen on the big stage Donna Quixote – a struggle for hope. The work is based on artistic cooperation between the majority population and indigenous peoples. It is written and directed Jarkko Lahti and Ari-Pekka Lahti.

The Vallila National Theater is expected Kari Heiskasen written and directed by Encounter Handbook comedy, Vesa Vierikon controlled by Molièren Saituria and Anne Frankin based on a diary, made by Kantti young people Anne F a work directed by Satu Linnapuomi.

Antti Timonen and Paavo Kääriäinen are Tatu Ja Patu at the Helsinki City Theater.­

Helsinki City Theater is certainly expected to be most fiercely relocated many times Tatu and Patu in Helsinki -premiere, which was supposed to be originally a year ago in March. Now it may have to wait until next fall. If the performances could start in February, the premiere would be placed on the already announced performance dates and continued, says the theater director Kari Arffman. If the closure continues in February, the premiere should probably be postponed directly to the fall.

Then in March the big stage would be seen The little Mermaid and Humiseva Harju.

If the theaters were still closed in March, you might Humiseva Harju continue further in the fall. The little Mermaid would continue in April, but by no means anymore in the fall. Disney also does not give permission to stream the show.

Other performances expected on the stages of the Helsinki City Theater are the theater university’s co-operation, scheduled for April. Decamerone and popular Sikkua, thank you! the third part of the presentation and Pasi Lampelan a novelty play about which the theater will tell more in February.

Espoo City Theater is currently designed for that Laura Jäntin directed and reconciled August Strindbergin Ghost sonate the premiere would be on February 4th. If the restrictions continue, the premiere will be postponed.

Laura Jäntti directs August Strindberg’s Ghost Sonata.­

Jäntti has adapted to contain magic and manipulation Ghost sonate for three performers: actor-mime-clown To Siri Hamar, dancer-actor-singer To Janne Marja-aho and a veteran actor in physical theater Ana-Yrsa to Falenius.

Other performances planned for Espoo in the spring are Olavi Uusivirta interdisciplinary salon Crazy violin, whose guests would be seen on various evenings, including the director Susanna Kuparinen and author Aina Bergroth.

In March, the Espoo program should also include Estonian Weeks, for example SpongeBob SquarePants guided Gesamtkunstwerk¹. Also Lehman trilogy is scheduled to continue in the software in March.

Theater Open Doors spring is coming among other things Open Road ShowTo take a position on sex and sopimuksenvaraisuuteen Robbery Sector – Fortune of Gender – a performance that is an actor Minna Kivelän and a burlesque artist Bettie Blackheartin pulled by happening.

Theater Jurkan the software calendar is in April Fyodor Dostoevsky classic Demons Markus Järvenpää acting out. Behind the performance is the same working group as the one that premiered in 2010 In crime and punishment, the instructor is Tuomo Rämö.

In March, the stage is expected Maria Jotunin When there are feelings work, Inke Koskisen and Sofia Smedsin interpreted. Also about the work Mustache, on stage Johannes Holopainen, as a director Essi Rossi, is expected for Jurka’s spring season.

In the Kom Theater celebrating the 50th anniversary of the theater. February 12th should come on stage Jussi Kylätaskku Runar and Kyllikki, the new artistic director Lauri Maijalan guided by. Name roles are seen Ella Mettänen and Paavo Kinnunen.

In group theater the premiere is coming Juha Kukkonen guided The word of God, which is based on Kari Hotakainen to the novel of the same name. Its roles are Santtu Karvonen, Robin Svartström, Minna Suuronen, Saara Kotkaniemi and Spent Laasila.

Theater in Takomo should be premiered on February 18th Samuli Niittymäen Plup Plup – Two Water Bottles, which deals with the means of physical theater to the way man consumes himself to the end by work.

In the Q Theater waiting for the premiere Toxic cabaret, Juho Mantereen a work written and directed by. The premiere is scheduled for February 18th. The show, which will be flown until 2031, will be seen on stage Miro Lopperi, Olli Riipinen, Miiko Toiviainen and Anna-Sofia Tuominen.

Sofia Smeds and Inke Koskinen interpret Maria Jotun’s When There Are Emotions at Theater Jurka.­

Robin Svartström, Minna Suuronen, Veeti Laasija, Santtu Karvonen and Saara Kotkaniemi will play in the Word of God in group theater.­