Theater | 30 years after the book was published, “a new era of Nordic literature began” – The new musical was not immediately approved

When Peter Høeg was asked for permission to adapt the thriller Lumen taju into a musical, the world-famous author did not immediately agree. However, the permission was tempered when Høeg learned more about the plans of the Finnish creators.

Smilla would know what to call this snow. It rains more all the time, and on the unploughed streets of Vallila, its thick layer rubs into a powdery mass, slowing down the pace with every step.

Of course, Smilla, Smilla Jaspersen, doesn’t really exist, although many people remember him. She is by Peter Høegin Sense of snow -the main character of the novel, a peculiar woman whose most peculiar ability is related to snow. Smilla has a sense of snow.

It immediately makes him suspect that all is not well when he sees the marks left by his little Greenlandic friend Esajas on the roof from which he fell to his death. The hunch becomes information and leads Smilla from Copenhagen on a dangerous journey towards the glaciers of Greenland.

In 1997, a movie was also made about the feeling of snow. It was directed by Danish Bille August. Smilla was played by Julia Ormond.

Today it will be exactly thirty years Sense of snow from the publication of the Finnish translation. Original work in Danish Frøken Smilla’s feeling for sne appeared a year earlier, in 1992.

It was the third novel by the multi-talented Høeg – before becoming a writer, Høeg studied literature and acted and worked as a ballet dancer and sailor – and became a worldwide sensation.

The novel, written around a thriller plot, was widely praised and several interviews about its author were published in major newspapers in both Britain and the United States. In a very exceptional way, the work rose to the bestseller list in the United States, and the paperback rights, whose price reached more than $600,000, were fiercely auctioned.

Among other things, Høeg was compared to Herman Melville, To Thomas Mann and To Umberto Ecoand in 1994 Sense of snow was declared the most successful European novel of all time in the United States.

In 2018, a critic from The New York Times described Høeg’s novel as “a drug that served as a gateway to a long-term addiction to Nordic noir thrillers”. Nordic noir – a genre in which taciturn policemen solve gruesome crimes in loud Nordic landscapes – later became a visible concept on television as well.

In addition to the gripping suspense story, Høeg was especially praised for how well he delved into the soul landscape of the female protagonist and what kind of life-view reflections he sprinkled on the pages of the book. The book’s social sharpness, criticism of the welfare state and Danish colonialism in Greenland were praised.

65-year-old Peter Høeg’s latest book Through Your Eyes (Gennem dine øjne) was published in Finnish in 2019.

Also in Finland from a novel he translated Pirkko Talvio-Jaatinen, became a phenomenon. Høeg started a new era of Nordic literature, summed up HS Jukka Petäjä when interviewing Høeg In connection with the Helsinki Book Fair 2015.

Fornemmelse for sne, sense of snow – expression remained permanently in the language. It is often brought up when there is a need to either praise or criticize Finns’ relationship with snow.

But back to snowy Vallila. There, in the Voima cafe on Kuortanenekatu, a theater director is sitting down to be interviewed Sanna Paula Mäkelä and composer Vainö Wallenius.

The reason is that on Saturday, January 21, the musical will have its world premiere at Peacock in Linnanmäki Sense of snow. Mäkelä dramatizes and directs the show, for which Wallenius has composed the music. The lyrics are mainly created in collaboration.

The performance is produced by the University of the Arts’ Winter Musical association, which was founded in 2018 to encourage the students of the University of the Arts annual musical theater project.

Sanna Paula Mäkelä also directed the previous Winter Musical, Hope weighs a ton in 2020. The musical was the first Winter musical conducted by professionals, and was well received. It was performed in the Culture Center Caisa to a full audience.

Sanna Paula Mäkelä, who has a strong classical piano background, knew from the beginning that she wanted Väinö Wallenius to be the composer for the musical, with whom she had previously collaborated. Wallenius sings in the band Kuningasidea and has composed music in addition to his own band, for example For Jari Sillanpää, For the saint and To Mariska.

Väinö Wallenius and Sanna Paula Mäkelä describe the musical Sense of Snow as having a strongly cinematic narrative.

Thirty published a year ago Sense of snow novel – even though it was so phenomenally successful – suddenly seems like a rather surprising starting point for a musical. Sanna Paula Mäkelä agrees.

“After all, it was a really cool idea right from the start to get the rights to the novel.”

Mäkelä says that he admired Peter Høeg as an artist and writer for a long time before his studies and becoming a professional in the theater industry.

“It had burned in my mind that Sense of snow is a great and really multi-threaded work. Then I came up with the idea that what would be better for the Winter Musical.”

Wallenius was delighted when Mäkelä asked him to join.

“I had wanted to compose for moving pictures and theater. And although I’m not a big fan of so-called traditional musicals, this one seemed to fit my mood. This one has more drama and mystery mode.”

Sanna Paula Mäkelä compa.

“As a performer myself, I have done musicals that have been more joyful. Here, the strong red thread is the cinematic narrative, and not so much that we break out into singing together.”

How about then the rights? Peter Høeg is certainly not easy to catch.

“I don’t even remember exactly how we got in touch. We put a lot of effort into the water, for example through Nordic Drama Corner, and finally got in touch with Høeg’s agency.”

The right end permit was not issued. Høeg wanted to hear from Mäkelä what kind of moods he wants to bring to the stage. Most obviously, the answers were pleasing, because the rights were obtained.

A little later, Mäkelä and Wallenius also had a personal connection with the author via video call.

“He has clearly been interested in what is happening and what we are doing, which has been nice. However, this is the first premiere of his breakthrough work.”

It was close to Peter Høeg even coming to the premiere. However, Mäkelä and Wallenius don’t seem sad that the writer didn’t make it. The reason will become clear.

“He would like to meet, and has invited us to his retreat after the premiere.”

Høegin Finnish publisher Tammi published Sense of snow new paperback edition in January. The winter musical influenced the decision, the publishing house says. It is also the case that Høeg’s thirty-year-old work is actually more relevant now than when it was published.

The same goes for Sanna Paula Mäkelä. Smilla’s concern about glaciers and permafrost no longer seems utopian in the slightest.

“Thirty years ago, climate change was a horror scenario in the future, and now we are living it. Peter Høeg was farsighted.”

Thick dramatizing a novel for the stage means losing at least 75 percent of the book’s content, says Mäkelä.

In his version, the suspense plot—as opposed to Bill Augustin 1997 in the film he directed Smilla’s Sense of Snow – is in the background. The most important thing for Mäkela is Smilla’s mental landscape.

“I’ve focused more on that philosophical, poetic, dreamlike narration.”

Wallenius says that this was one of the first references he received from Mäkela for composing.

“Twin Peaks there was another reference and another Erik Satie. But otherwise, I started to compose based on feeling, as I usually do. First at the piano and then in the studio when an idea exists.”

Mäkelä says that he remembers well when he got the first song from Wallenius to listen to.

“It was the theme song of the show, from which the whole play starts. I sat at home in the dark living room and listened with headphones. It was somehow insane, I immediately got the feeling that this is the theme, this is what we are going towards.”

In the performances, the orchestra consisting of students from the Sibelius Academy, Metropolia and Pop&Jazz Conservatory is led by Hanna-Mari Lehtonen. There are 15 players in the band: strings, brass, percussion, pianist.

There are about 20 performers in the musical, they are students who were selected through singing entrance exams.

Sanna Paula Mäkelä and Väinö Wallenius have been delighted with how interested Peter Høeg has been in the musical.

Sense of snow -one of the major themes of the novel is Denmark’s colonial relationship with Greenland.

Thirty years ago, no one questioned whether the Danish Høeg had the right to write in the voice of the Greenlandic Smilla. The only thing that was admired and praised in the 1990s was how Høeg managed to create such a natural and believable female character.

In the 2020s, power relations are on the surface in a completely different way.

“Every direction was warned about sensitivity with this topic. Since the intention is not to do anything from above or to offend, we decided at the very beginning that we want native Greenlandic artists involved.”

Top guys were found: a Danish-Greenlandic musician Aviaja Lumholt and one from Greenland Aqqalu Berthelsen i.e. rapper Uyarakq and film director Inuk Jørgensen. All three have visited Helsinki.

“Aviaja came to enjoy the Greenlandic drum singing and mask dance for the workshop performers,” says Mäkelä.

“He told, for example, why something was done when we went hunting. We also recorded his Greenlandic speech, we use it in the show,” Wallenius adds.

It has been easy for Lumholt to verify the accuracy of the Greenlandic ancient stories and mythical characters used by Høeg in his book.

“According to Aviaja, everything has been very accurate.”

On the other hand, Jørgensen, who works as a professor at the Gothenburg Film Institute, has a direct mission to spread information about Greenland around the world through video and film material. He has worked on the video material for the show together with the person responsible for the video design Sami Kustila with.

Rapper Berthelsen came to visit Helsinki directly from Inari.

“He has made music with the Sami people and produced Sami rappers. We went to the studio and made a song together, which will also be in the show“, Wallenius says.

Interview It was done in Vallila a week and a half before Sense of snow premiere, Tuesday, January 10. Just the day before, the work group had been able to move to Peacock under conditions that perfectly suited the theme of the show, when a snow storm hit Helsinki on a bad day.

At the beginning of the premiere week, the snow has melted again: rain, gray darkness and green grass have taken over the landscape. The contrast with the show, with its snow and ice, couldn’t really be greater.

On the other hand, there is no contrast. What worried Smilla in Peter Høeg’s novel written thirty years ago has now happened. Melting glaciers, increasingly endangered polar bears, loss of nature.

“This is mind-blowing,” director Sanna Paula Mäkelä says on the phone.

“In mid-January, the asphalt is visible. When the audience comes out of the show and there is no snow, I hope that it would be thought-provoking.”

Winter musical Lume taju at Peacock (Tivolikuja 1) 21.1.-28.1. lumentajumusikaali.com

Peter Høeg: Sense of snow. Oak. 542 pp.