The package will also include the THECXSTICK, a reproduction of the joystick CX-40 from Atari, with seven integrated function buttons.

Retro Games has announced the THE400 Mini a new mini console which reproduces the features of Atari 400 effectively emulating all of Atari's 8-bit systems, particularly the 400/800, XL, and XE series models, as well as the Atari 5200 console.

By starting the THE400 Mini you will have access to 25 games included in the package, selectable from a carousel (probably similar to that of the THEA500 Mini in terms of functions). Among the games included were announced: “Berzerk • Boulder Dash • Capture the Flag • Lee • Millipede • Miner 2049er • Missile Command • MULE • Star Raiders II • Yoomp!”. The others will be revealed at a later time.

Retro Games warns that it is also possible to launch games from a USB Stickso it is likely that you will be able to use the THE400 Mini with all the games available for the different systems.

The Joystick seems really well made

Among the functions included, the possibility of save the state of the game at any time and to rewind up to 30 seconds of gameplay, so as to overcome the most difficult passages with ease (games of the past are often very difficult).

As regards the technical featuresthere is talk of output via HDMI cable (in the package) at 720p at 50 or 60Hz, five USB ports and compatibility with different controllers.