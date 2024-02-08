Plaion and Retro Games have revealed that the THE400 Mini the mini-retroconsole based on the Immortal Atari 400 will be able to boast well 25 pre-installed games at launch, with the line-up including some of the most iconic and important games of the 8-bit era, such as Missile Comand, Asteroids, Battlezone, Crystal Castles, Millipede and Star Raider II, to name a few.

THE400 Mini arrives in March

As we can see, the list of pre-installed games on THE400 Mini is quite varied and caters to everyone's tastes. However, gamers can also load their games via a USB stick, with support for ROM cartridges, discs and cassettes – basically you can access the complete Atari 400 catalogue.

Before leaving you, we remind you that THE400 Mini will be available at the main stores at the price of 119.99 euros starting from March 28, 2024.

Among the functions included, the ability to save the game state at any time and rewind up to 30 seconds of gameplay, so as to overcome the most difficult passages with ease. As for the technical characteristics, we talk about output via HDMI cable (in the package) at 720p at 50 or 60Hz, five USB ports and compatibility with different controllers.