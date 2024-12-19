12/19/2024



The mayor of Seville, Jose Luis Sanzannounced this Thursday that the Zurich Seville Marathonof which ABC de Seville is the official media, “will beat its historical participation record” in 2025 as it has been sold out the extra quota of 2,000 bibs which went on sale on November 27 in order to respond to athletes from all over the world who were on the waiting list since August 12 “to enjoy the flattest marathon in Europe and one of the fastest in the world.

Through the official account of the City Council on the social networka historic event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this marathon» and has confirmed, in this way, that «there will be 14,000 runners who will gather on February 23 in the most anticipated athletic event in our city and one of the most popular nationwide.»

In this sense, the City Council assures that “it remains firm in its commitment to promoting sports practice so that Seville continues consolidating itself as the great capital of sport hosting events of great magnitude».

To date, the Zurich Seville Marathon The most massive event was in 2018, with 13,700 participants. In the 2024 edition there were a total of 12,000, many of them arriving from abroad since the Seville event distributed tickets in many federations for the Paris Olympic Games.