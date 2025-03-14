03/13/2025



Sergio Medialdeaknown as the ‘Zumosol cousin’became famous in the early 1990s after starring in an advertisement of the well -known juices brand. “Do not pass with me that I call my juicosol cousin,” said the popular spot.

The famous announcement told the story of a child who suffered harassment and went to his rescue his older cousin. However, what few knew is that, precisely, the one who had suffered a situation of bullying in his adolescence It was Sergio himself.

The bullying that Sergio Medialdea suffered: “I never told my parents”

Sergio Medialdea told his experience this Wednesday in the program of the 1 of TVE ’59 seconds’, where it was, among other issues, bullying through testimonies such as the ‘Zumosol cousin’ and actress Vanesa Romero. “From 14 to 18 I had a really bad time”he said.

«I was of this guise, what happens is that because it was of this guise I did not deserve to get to me, nor will they hit me, nor abuse me nor would they harass me, ”said Sergio, while pointed to the Panton, where photos of the physical change he suffered later appeared.









Photos of Sergio Medialdea



«Sometimes stalkers are so cruel that for 3 years I I was the iron oxide of the institute», I continue counting coredea. An expression for which Gemma Nierga asked him. «The chemical formula of iron oxide is ugly, the ugly of the institute. They were waiting for me at the entrance in the morning, Collejas hit me, they spit meI was removed from my sandwich or money, for them to buy tobacco. They were Cou boys, ”he recalled.

These hard episodes made Sergio begin to “isolate himself in the dark.” «I never told my parents. My father learned when he was 88 years old that he had suffered bullying, ”he acknowledged.

His suicide attempt: “I wanted to disappear”

Bullying generated such suffering in Sergio that he began to think about ending his life. «The bad thing about all this is that when you start believing everything they tell you, you begin to think that the world would be a better place if you were not. That is very strong. When you start believing these things, it is when The shadow of suicide appearsThat is the worst thing that can happen to you, ”he said in the Gemma Nierga program.

The protagonist of the popular announcement of the 1990 I put in front of one That came from afar. I closed my eyes because I wanted to disappear».

At that time, Sergio told, they came to mind «the only two people who accepted me and loved me as it was, My parents». «I said, how am I going to do this? And I turned out of the road. I even remember the faces of the people when they saw me through the windows -of the train -, what a 15 -year -old kid is here on the tracks, ”he recalled.

A traumatic experience that Sergio insisted, “I shouldn’t happen to anyone”. “And if this happened to the ‘Zumosol cousin’, who was the character who became famous in Spain defending … if it happened to me can happen to any child in the world,” he said.

At present, Sergio is dedicated, among other things, to giving lectures and talks so that children who are suffering from bullying, since he did not. «I shut up, which is a mistake. All children who are going through something so please say it To the teachers, who are there to help them, ”he asked.