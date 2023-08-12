I always read with tenderness, with affectionate indulgence, without angry pride, the news relating to billionaires. The hebdomadaries who deal with it are better than the good soul Pravda. They perform a political function. They are spreading communism, the class struggle with both hands, they are preparing the barricades.

Reading tantrums, extravagances, excesses, squanderings and above all accumulations of the Rich, in steam-pistoning the turnovers of their inventions, you feel driven back from the bewildered clerical days to a Disneyland open twenty-four hours a day; to describe it well it would be necessary to add other letters to the alphabet. The crisis that the world is going through and that we are putting up with much greater patience than that manifested by the ancient Egyptians in the face of the seven plagues, there really is a need to slip over these daily, rosy and amorphous anthropological correctives. So long live the super rich, but not those who give themselves to charity, foundations and social affairs. Ugh! cheers for those who believe with catacumenical faith only in their bank account, have devoted themselves body and soul to the celebration of the universal nonsense of purchasing power, to yachts, rockets, villas, the unforgettable backsides of their females without the usual easy-to-use brothist philosophes .

In this regard, these days there are rumors that it could happen in Italy, yes in Italy! something powerful and wonderful. That is the official reopening of the bloody gladiatorial games, of the challenges with no holds barred in the circus arena. One of those culpable and grave acts of injustice is about to be remedied, due to the brave Christians who came out of the catacombs of the second century BC, which brought us to the withering away of the classical world, miserably relegated to the fake centurions and the sweaty latinorum of the exams maturity. Thanks precisely to two gluttons from the New World, Musk and Zuckerberg. They asked for the Coliseum as an arena to tear their eyes apart and knock out four teeth. So Spartacus comes back with a full wallet!

The disheartening news is that the Italian culture minister said no. On the contrary: ironic, contemptuous expressions are added in the comments, as if we were dealing with a crime of contempt. Oh the ministers! Either they don’t understand a drop or they are as suspicious as rummaged mice. I would like to submissively disagree with the denial. If there is an opportunity to make the fatal hills of Rome re-emerge from the underworld, with the annexed and connected relief of the GDP, let us not miss this moment. We have been pistoning for years, right and left united, that the monuments must pay for their survival and not live like a UFO of state subsidies, and do we reject this billionaire conversion of the Flavian amphitheater? Musk, someone who wants to take us all on a trip to Mars, intends to restore, I would say with philological care, the ancient stone in its original purpose and we answer no thanks? Just think: two petulant stars of billionaire freshness and mutual aversion who get excited in an ultra-realistic “peplum” in that musty monument and scare away the mice and moths! And perhaps also the German tourists fond of engraving on marble: grethel I love you! But if the Circus Maximus has been relegated without scandal to a permanent concert why shouldn’t the Colosseum host this return of Spartacus? Marx Lenin and Stalin loved this revolutionary. Khacaturjan wrote a ballet about him which won the Lenin Prize. So politically, in Gauche, we would be fine. In order not to frighten the two billionaire gladiators and the current Italian majorities, I would remember that someone like Reagan, above all suspicion, often cited the Thracian as an example of sacrifice.

It should be the minister himself who suggests to the two illustrious gladiators more captivating scenarios than a trivial match with boxing gloves. They are too modern: they clash. The “baskets” that pulverized jaws and chests would enhance the challenge. Or why not? a philological return to the ingenious device of the “retiarius” which enveloped the rival with a net and then finished him off like a thrush, well suited to the agile Zuckerberg; or the scrap metal of the “mirmillone”, which I would suggest for Musk.

There is also talk of a possible fallback on Pompeii. Please no! It was already a provincial square in Pliny’s time.