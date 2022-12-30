In a mysterious area of ​​America is the ‘Bermuda Triangle’, a place where there is a war missile, communication failures and a strange animal cemetery.

This Mexican ‘Bermuda Triangle’ is desert and mysterious, as well as being the protagonist of many myths, books and legends, famous throughout the world. In fact, some of the authors who have spoken about the place have been Charles Berlitz, Claudio Soler and Jack DeMolay, among others.

(Keep reading: Tragedy remains of NASA’s Challenger shuttle located in the sea).

However, of all the places that the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ has, a sign that says ‘Quiet Zone’ is the one that terrifies all visitors who come near it. But where is it and what is it like?

Between the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durangoin the Mapimí region, with an extension of 3,430 square kilometers, is the ‘Golden Triangle’, where the Sinaloa Cartel operates, dedicated to drug trafficking and criminal activities. However, those who dared to walk there have confessed that there are dead animal bones all over the ground and human beings, indicated the newspaper ‘LA NACIÓN’.

Thousands of years ago, the ‘Zone of Silence’ was a gigantic ocean called the ‘Mexican Geocinclinal’.

“That part of Durango downwards used to be a sea, that’s why there’s a lot of mineral and that’s also why geologists and engineers say there’s a bit of an abnormal magnetism,” local journalist Nicolás Lucas told ‘LA NACIÓN’ newspaper.

Over there, live around 5000 people who have a rural lifestyle that depend on livestock and the tourism of foreigners who are going to visit them because of the mystery of the place.

On the other hand, as there is little population density in the “Golden Triangle” and the lack of signal, telecommunications companies do not invest in cell phone antennas or television, which is why many drug traffickers hide there from the Police.

(Also read: The voracious little shark that eats and attacks everything in the Bermuda triangle.)

“Reporters from that region say that they are the routes most used by criminals because there is no communication and there are almost no people. There is a drug trafficker, ‘El Mayo Zambada’, who has never been caught by justice and has always presumed that he knows every corner of the ‘Zone of Silence’”, explained the journalist.

legends of the area

In Mexico there are different stories about the ‘Zone of Silence’, a place But why is it so mysterious?

On August 11, 2022, the ‘youtuber’ Beto Pasillas took a trip to the ‘Zone of Silence’. There, he confessed that he was surprised by the fact that people could not hear each other in the place, not even being close.

“If a person moves away from you, just a few meters and tries to speak or yell, you will not be able to hear them or they will be able to hear you,” Beto said in his video.

One of the legends that the ‘youtuber’ tells throughout the tour was that of Josefina and Ernesto, a couple who in October 1975 got trapped in the ‘Zone of Silence’, as they were looking for stones and fossils.

(Read: Two European tourists die in shark attack in Egypt).

The events occurred when they tried to escape from their car in the middle of a storm that was passing through the place. However, everything changed when two men approached them and helped them out. But when Ernesto got out of the vehicle to thank them, they were gone.

At the end of the video, Beto and his friends recommended to their followers never to visit the place, since it is very dangerous.

(Also: The mysterious ‘Taured Man’ who disturbed the authorities and became a legend).

Another of the legends that are heard about this mysterious place is that of the Allende Meteorite, a meteoroid that fell to the place on February 8, 1969, of which nothing was ever heard of again, reported the portal ‘Noro’.

Who discovered the area?

In 1939, Francisco Sarabria Tinoco was the first pilot to break a speed record for flying between Mexico and New York, a trip in which he accidentally reached the ‘Zone of Silence’. There, his phone and plane began to fail, something that was mysterious for his work team, the portal ‘Mexican Pride and Identity’ reported.

Despite the fact that he managed to save his life because he managed to escape from the place, when the whole country heard the news, no one else ever went there.

However, on June 11, 1979, the United States Air Force sent a rocket from the North American country to Mexico, although the reason for the flight was never revealed, a few kilometers from arrival, communication was diverted vehicle.

The journalist Lucas confessed that at that time they were NASA workers (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). In fact, The Ministry of the Interior of Mexico confirmed the fall “of a device attracted by the magnetism of the area”reported the newspaper ‘El Milenio’.

More news

MarvelRED: Iron Fist, the wealthy millionaire turned hero

Why Jesus succeeded and other messiahs of his time fell by the wayside

OnlyFans model dies, months after giving birth to her first child

Exactor from ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reappears with OnlyFans

LAURA ALMECIGA AVELLANEDA

Writing Trends