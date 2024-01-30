In a cinematographic year marked by bold proposals and immersive narratives, 'The Zone of Interest' stands out not only for its artistic quality, but also for its striking focus on one of the darkest pages in human history. Directed by Jonathan Glazer, this film delves into the life of Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, offering an unprecedented perspective on the Holocaust and challenging the conventions of the genre.

The film that has generated controversy has been acclaimed by critics for its originality and profound human message. With five nominations for Oscarincluding best film, 'The Zone of Interest' is presented as a strong competitor against other notable productions of the year, such as 'The Snow Society', and promises an awards ceremony full of emotions and expectations.

Trailer for 'The Zone of Interest', nominated for the 2024 Oscar

Where can I see the movie 'The Zone of Interest'?

At the moment, 'The area of ​​interest' It is available on streaming platforms such as Movistar + and Filmin. Only in some countries is it available in theaters, in the case of Peru, it has not yet reached theaters. Likewise, its distribution has been carefully planned to reach a wide audience, interested in quality cinema that challenges and educates.

What is the plot of 'The Zone of Interest'?

'The Zone of Interest' explores the daily life of Rudolf Höss, commander of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and his family, and reveals the disconcerting normality with which they lived a few steps from one of humanity's greatest horrors. Glazer uses this approach to reflect on the banality of evil and the human ability to dissociate good from evil in extreme situations.

In which category is she nominated for the 2024 Oscar?

'The area of ​​interest' has been nominated in several categories, including best film, best director (Jonathan Glazer), best adapted screenplay, best production design and best sound. These nominations reflect the Academy's broad recognition of the film's narrative and technical audacity.

Who acts in 'The zone of interest'?

The cast is made up of renowned actors and new talents who have managed to embody their characters with depth and sensitivity:

Sandra Hüller as Hedwig Hoss

Christian Friedel as Rudolf Hoss

Marie Rosa Tietjen

Daniel Holzberg as Gerhard Maurer

Johann Karthaus as Klaus Hoss

Medusa Knopf as Elfriede.

'The zone of interest', a film that talks about the Holocaust. Photo: YouTube screenshot

