There are always very different ways to tell a story, no matter how brutal it may be. The area of ​​interest, Martin Amis’s 2014 novel was a slap in the face to those who argue that humour should never be made about the worst tragedies. A black comedy, brimming with sarcasm, about a love triangle between a Nazi officer, his commander and his wife, set in the zone of interest, that is, the area around the extermination camp where the luxurious quarters of the bosses were located, as well as the factories where the inmates chosen to produce rather than die were exploited. With another controversial character: a Jew who collaborated with the executioners of his people. Through this last one we learned about the macabre events that were happening on the other side of the fence while the soldiers and their families enjoyed their cocktails. The novel had trouble finding a publisher in some countries and was criticised for its satirical tone. It’s great.

The film The area of ​​interest, Oscar winner for international film and Available on Filmin and Movistar Plus+, The film takes over the story without capturing almost any of its elements. There is no humour. There is no sparkling dialogue like Amis’s. There is no furtive love story. There is no narrator on the other side of the fence, where those who are going to be killed are crowded together. Here there is above all placidity, silence (a good part of the conversations take place in the background) and an impressive photography to portray the daily life in the residence, with a swimming pool and beautiful gardens, of the commander of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss (who could have inspired the novel, but in it he is given another name: Paul Doll). Everything else is not even suggested. It is guessed. The horror is in the mind of the spectator, who knows the context. If anything, it appears in small details, the ash coming out of the chimneys, or the sound (it also won the Oscar in that category), because sometimes you hear sinister noises or screams to which these people pay no attention. It is also great. In another way.

Director Jonathan Glazer could have saved himself the royalties Martin Amis has charged, if he hadn’t imbued himself with the spirit of a black comedy to construct a drama of never-explicit tension. The message is the same: the Nazi, even the most criminal Nazi of a criminal regime in itself, is a normal, even vulgar guy who believes he is only doing his duty. But there is something jarring about him, and that is that he shows an obscene indifference to the fate of other human beings. Extermination is a job like any other.

Höss has a wife, five children, a mare and a dog that wags its tail. He approaches another little dog to pet it (that’s what Hitler did too). His biggest worry is that he has to move to another place, but his wife (more outrageous than he is, because she’s frivolous) is very happy there, with her little garden near the crematoriums. You don’t identify with them, of course not, but at no point do we see them as monsters. Because cruelty or hatred are not from monsters. They are within us. We are not so far from those who did so much evil.

For these characters, who did dehumanize others, it was pleasant to live without ever looking over the fence. Nothing is comparable to the Holocaust, so it is not right to go around labeling any villain, not even any genocidal, as a Nazi. But there are different atrocities that have the same accomplice: indifference. Glazer said this at the Oscars, remembering the victims of Hamas and the Gazan civilians, and he was showered with criticism. The 40,000 dead in Gaza have just been counted. An Israeli minister I would think it was “just and moral” to let people die of hunger two million Palestinians, and regrets that the world won’t let them. Glazer’s message is simple, but still poorly understood.

